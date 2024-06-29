Disney World makes a massive change customers asked for

Walt Disney has made a major change at its flagship theme park that people are going to like.

When Disney World dropped FastPass+ in late 2021, it created a number of problems and angered some of its theme park visitors.

The biggest change, of course, was that something that used to be free now costs money on top of your theme park tickets. That was a tough pill for some people to swallow, but it's worth noting that Disney World also has kept its overall capacity at its Florida theme parks below their pre-pandemic levels.

Under the old FastPass+ system ticketholders could make three ride, show, or experience reservations before their park visit. People staying at Disney hotels could do that 60 days in advance and those who weren't could do so 30 days in advance.