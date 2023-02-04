Disney World Closer to a Huge Problem (You Need to Be Concerned)

The Mouse House wants to create a perfect vacation environment, but those smiling "cast members" might not be smiling on the inside.

Walt Disney (DIS) does not want theme park guests to think of Disney World (or any other Disney theme park) employees as people. It sort of breaks the magic if you think about how the person in a costume helping you get on the "Jungle Cruise" or "Pirates of the Caribbean" might be worried about paying their rent or mortgage at the end of the month.

It's even worse if Disney World visitors realize that Goofy might have issues putting enough dog food in the bowl, so to speak, or that the Little Mermaid may have to sleep in her car. Those sound like extreme examples, but central Florida, home to Disney World, has experienced massive housing price increases,