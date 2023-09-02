Universal closes 3 attractions, Disney World opening a new one

While the Disney theme park has no new rides scheduled to open, it's about to add a unique attraction that builds on a classic piece of its history.

Disney World has always offered more than just its rides, shows, attractions, parades, and restaurants.

The four theme parks, to varying extents, offer things to do and look at that one could call extra touches of magic.

You might see birds soaring over your head at Animal Kingdom or get engrossed in playing the digital add-on games at Hollywood Studios' "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge." People of all ages look for "Hidden Mickeys" at all four Florida parks, and many visitors have a favorite park feature that's not always among the biggest, newest rides.

DON'T MISS: McDonald's McDoubles down on new menu idea

At Epcot, visitors of all ages were always delighted by the park's "jumping water" feature. These were small fountains where streams of water would jump from hole to hole. On a hot day, younger kids (and maybe some older ones) might get in the way of the water to cool off while others simply enjoyed the simple but captivating show.

Now, Disney's second Florida theme park will cap its major renovation by introducing "Journey of Water, Inspired By Moana," a new experience that incorporates that famous jumping-water feature.

The water attraction is a walk-through area, not a ride you wait in line for. Image source: Walt Disney

Epcot adds a Moana-themed water feature

Disney World has not set an opening day for its new Moana-inspired attraction, but it did use the words "opening soon" on its public relations website.

The new walk-through attraction incorporates the old "jumping water" technology, but instead of simply having its as an oddity, it's now part of a themed area.

"'Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana' will welcome adventurers in Epcot soon. Guests can explore a serene walking trail that entertains, inspires, and educates as they engage with water in magical ways like Moana did with the ocean," the company says on its website.