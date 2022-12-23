Disney Theme Parks Roll Out New Rides and Attractions in 2023

Disney theme parks in Orlando, Fla., and Anaheim, Calif., have made major new additions of lands, rides and attractions in just the last five years to answer expansions at its rival Universal Studios.

Disney World's Animal Kingdom in May 2017 added the new land Pandora - The World of Avatar, which includes the popular Avatar Flight of Passage ride. Hollywood Studios in June 2018 added Toy Story Land, which includes the Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster.

Disney opened Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., in May 2019, and at Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios in August 2019. Disney then added a hugely popular ride at Galaxy's Edge, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Hollywood Studios in December 2019 and at Disneyland in January 2020.

In addition to introducing new rides and lands, Disney has been renovating and refurbishing existing attractions as well. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, a fast, gold mine-themed roller coaster-style ride at Disney World's Magic Kingdom, will shut down on Jan. 9 for refurbishment, but will reopen in just a few days on Jan. 14, BlogMickey reported.

Disneyland's popular Indiana Jones Adventure ride in Adventureland will close on Jan. 9, 2023, for refurbishment with plans for completion and reopening in the spring of 2023.

And most Disney fans know that "Song of the South"-themed Splash Mountain at Disney World's Magic Kingdom will be closed starting Jan. 23 to be transformed into Tiana's Bayou Adventure, a "Princess and the Frog" themed ride. The new ride is expected to open in 2024. Disneyland's Splash Mountain will eventually be closed for a similar retheming, but the date of closure has not been determined. Speculation is that it will close once the Indiana Jones ride reopens.

Qilai Shen/In Pictures via Getty Images Images

Disney Opens New Rides in 2023

The bigger news at Disney is that several brand new rides are coming in 2023.

Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando is in the final stages of test runs for its Tron Lightcycle Power Run ride with plans to open in Spring 2023.

Disneyland Resort's biggest development plans are the overhaul of Mickey's Toontown land at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., which has been closed since March 9, and will reopen in early 2023. When Mickey's Toontown reopens, guests will be able to hop on Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, a new ride that already operates at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Fla.

In addition to the new Mickey & Minnie ride, Toontown is developing a park area, known as CenTOONial Park that will include a new centerpiece Mickey fountain as well as a children's play area, Goofy's How-to-Play Yard.

Disney Celebrating its Centennial

Speaking of CenTOONial or maybe centennial, the Mouse House is planning its most significant companywide birthday to date when the company observes its 100th anniversary with its Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. This kicks off during "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on the ABC network Dec. 31, according to Disney. The celebration throughout 2023 will recognize the beginnings of the Walt Disney Company, which dates back to the founding of the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio by Walt Disney and his brother Roy in Hollywood in 1923.

Disney said that the heart of the Disney100 celebration will focus on the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., beginning in late January 2023 with the new Wondrous Journeys fireworks show at Disneyland and World of Color -- One nighttime spectacular at California Adventure. The celebration will expand later in the year to its theme parks around the world with new décor, specialty food and beverages, character appearances and more.

Disney World in Orlando will likely transition to Disney100 after its 50th anniversary ends March 31. As part of Disney100, Epcot will introduce a brand-new nighttime spectacular on the World Showcase Lagoon in late 2023.