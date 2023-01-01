Disney Surprisingly Brings Back a Fan Favorite

Walt Disney has listened to its fans and is bringing back something people have asked for.

Walt Disney World has been in full celebration mode for its 50th anniversary all year. The park originally opened in 1971 and since Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report does everything bigger and better than anyone else, that includes anniversary celebrations, the resort celebrated its 50 years across three years. The celebration started in Oct. 2021 and it will continue into 2023.

Disney pulled out all the stops on this party. Characters got special-themed celebration outfits. Attractions were changed up to celebrate and bring about new and exciting shows for the anniversary. Disney launched special 50th Anniversary merchandise like clothing and other collectibles.

It's a non-stop Disney party that also helped the company make a grand comeback from the pandemic. Disney World dropped all its covid-related rules in 2022 and heads into the new year with packed crowds and few reminders of its dark days.

All things from this magical celebration will come to an end in 2023. Disney will officially close down its anniversary celebrations at the end of March 2023. The closure will leave some fans saddened and others ecstatic to see what will return and or replace the celebratory attractions.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Disney Dreamers Academy

Show Happily Returning to Disney

"Happily Ever After" fireworks display will make its return in 2023. The return was announced by Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro during the D23 Expo Parks Panel. The crowd was elated to say the least about this announcement. D'Amaro stated it would be an updated version of the spectacular.

The "Happily Ever After" show made its debut in the summer of 2017. The light show is a mix of pyrotechnics, lasers, searchlights, projections, beloved Disney characters, and of course music. The show takes place over the iconic Cinderella Castle and lasts approximately 20 minutes.

Disney stopped the "Happily Ever After" show when it began its 50th Anniversary celebration in 2021. The Disney show "Enchantment" took its place instead. That change made sense, but it left many fans hoping for a return after the anniversary celebration.

The "Happily Ever After" show is a huge fan favorite. Many parkgoers watch the spectacular show from the front of the Castle and Disney regulars may avoid the crowds by watching only the Frontierland's Riverwalk.

The best spot to watch the Happily Ever After show depends on your group size and what is most important according to WDWPrepschool.com. If your group is only 2-4 people, it should be easy to get a decent spot together, if the group is large like 10-12 it may prove to be more difficult, and more planning is needed. If your group wants to watch the show and exit right away, watching the show at the front near the flagpole will help get your group out of the park quickly.

Groups who want the best view for the overall experience should watch from Main Street. The second best view of the show besides Main Street is Tomorrowland and Fantasyland, but your view will not include the projections that are seen on the Cinderella Castle. The main point is to be able to see the castle as clearly as possible.

Even the Best Laid Plans, Don't Go as Planned

Happily Ever After was pulled in 2021 to launch Disney's 50th Anniversary light spectacular, "Disney Enchantment." The show takes place over the Cinderella Caste, it was meant to replace the "Happily Ever After" night display, but its debut came with much criticism quickly. The new light show launched on Oct 1, 2021, and criticism came immediately.

Disney fans requested that Disney bring back the "Happily Ever After" display. A petition was even started to bring back the fan favorite. Fans claimed the new nighttime show didn't even compare to the beloved Happily Ever After production. People who signed the petition had a lot to say about it.

"There was no magic in the new show, no tribute to Walt, no message to the audience that inspired you to go follow your dreams, and lack of fireworks. It is now a projection show with some fireworks. Please bring it back, I was planning on going but now we’re not getting our money’s worth. Please reconsider." - Alexis Wainer

"The show did not evoke emotion. It did not tell a story of the last 50 years- no Walt, no Mickey? The covers of the songs were so disappointing- we want our favorite characters Singing our favorite songs! Not enough variety. I mainly was just so sad there was no emotional connection, no build up, no variety. Disney had an opportunity to blow us out of the water and this completely missed the mark." - Kristi Odell

Clearly, Disney heard the cries of its fans and is bringing back the Happily Ever After nighttime spectacular in 2023. Here's hoping the 'updates' meet the demands of Disney fans everywhere.