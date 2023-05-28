After Star Wars Failure, Disney Shares Plans For Themed Hotel

Walt Disney World (DIS) is closing its themed hotel, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which put guests into a fully immersive Star Wars experience.

With so many Star Wars fans around the world, Disney was gambling that this resort would be be a huge success. However, after opening just over a year ago on March 1, 2022, Disney announced that it would be closing the attraction down, and its final day of operation will be Sept. 30.

“Do. Or do not. There is not try,” according to Yoda and Disney ‘did’ and now it will no longer ‘do’ the Star Wars themed resort.

As the Galactic Starcruiser winds down, Disney is working with guests who have travel arrangements to help remedy how the closure will affect travelers. Disney paused new reservations until May 26 to use its available time and space to help accommodate anyone who had prior travel plans. Since the premium Star Wars experience was limited to only 100 rooms, even with the high price of over $5,000 for a two-night stay wasn’t enough to continue to support the venture. Earlier this year, rumors on forums and blogs suggested the hotel was having problems with a low occupancy rate, Variety reported.

While many Disney fans and Star Wars fans will pay premium price for experiences, the Star Wars resort proved the there is a price that is too high. While some customers are able to pay it, many are not.

“Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment. This premium experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans,” Disney said in a statement.