Disney World Rival Adds its Own Pirate Ride

Walt Disney (DIS) theme parks are one of the best and most loved theme parks worldwide. Being at the top also means that the competition is always coming for you. According to imdb results, one of the top movies by Disney has been 2003's "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl." The success of this film led to Disney making several other Pirates of the Caribbean films.

None of the other Pirates of the Caribbean films would stand up to the original but were still successful in their own right. With any Disney movie that has great success and a great story, it can bring the movie fans into an immersive experience with its theme park attractions. Disney has the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at five different locations: Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, Disneyland Tokyo, Disneyland Paris, and Disneyland Shanghai.

When anything is popular enough to prompt multiple movies and multiple theme park attractions, it is sure to be popular enough to get some competition from other theme parks that want to cash in on the pirate craze.

Crazy enough, the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disney was out long before the popular movie came out. The actual Pirates of the Caribbean ride opened at Disneyland in 1967. Obviously, the Disney ride has been updated throughout the decades and now the storyline falls in line with the movie.

Rob Hainer / Shutterstock

Rival Builds New Pirate Ride

People are fascinated by pirates, especially with the way they talk and dress. Pirates generally can be quite interesting characters, and they seem to be ready for an adventure.

Legoland is all about block building, and is now building a new pirate ride that is set to open at the beginning of 2023. Legoland Florida announced the official opening date as Jan. 12, 2023. It was supposed to open sooner, but Hurricane Ian had other plans and delayed the much-anticipated opening.

Legoland Florida’s Pirate River Quest is a new water ride that will take guests through the Cypress Gardens and Lake Eloise while the guests search for Capitan Redbeard’s long-lost treasure. The crew of guests will face pirates, monkeys and a legendary sea monster that is out to sink the crew’s boat.

To launch this great pirate adventure, Legoland Florida will host, “Pirate Fest Weekends” for five weeks starting on Jan 21, 2023. This isn’t the first time The Lego Group that owns Legoland Florida has used a Disney success as inspiration for itself.

It's hard to not follow in the footsteps of Disney, as the company has been around for almost 100 years creating and expanding what the imagination has to offer. Disney has always assumed that it would never be finished reimagining itself. With that promise of continuous improvement comes with some steep competition.

Legoland in Florida and in California had inspiration from an old Disney classic, Rocket to the Moon, and came up with Lego City Space inside the Imagination Zone within its theme park. Going to the moon isn’t a unique Disney idea, Legoland created its mission for kids to be able make their own lunar exploration possible.

Legoland is all about bringing the imagination to create and allow children as well as adults find their way to build something. Being able to build and experience something unique can not only give self-esteem to those who do it, but also show them that more things are possible. This is more than just a ride or attraction, the immersive creative experience at Legoland creates memories and skills.