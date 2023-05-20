Disneyland Brings Back a Popular Classic Ride

Disney World and Disneyland Resort theme parks operate most efficiently when all of their rides and attractions are open. However, it seems in recent years, some major rides and lands within the parks have been closed for extended periods for major construction work.

In the case of Disney World's water parks, its Typhoon Lagoon water park closed on Nov. 13, 2022 for refurbishment and reopened on March 19, but its other water park Blizzard Beach closed the same day in March for refurbishment, and no reopening date has been scheduled.

Splash Mountain at Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Florida closed on Jan. 23 to be rethemed from "Song of the South" to a "Princess and the Frog" themed Tiana's Bayou Adventure that will open in 2024. The same plans are in store for Splash Mountain at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., which is still operating and is set to close on May 31 to be transformed into Tiana's Bayou Adventure with reopening scheduled in late 2024.

Currently at Disney World's Hollywood Studios, Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is closed for refurbishment and is expected to reopen in the summer or later this year.

Disney

Tarzan's Treehouse Reopening Sometime This Year

Tarzan's Treehouse in Adventureland at Disneyland closed in September 2021 for refurbishment, but still remains covered from public view, and the Disneyland website says it will reopen sometime in 2023. The Matterhorn Bobsleds at the park are also listed as temporarily unavailable.

Mickey's Toontown land at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., reopened on March 19 after being closed for refurbishments for over a year since March 9, 2022. The wait was worth it for Disneyland guests as Toontown added a new ride that already runs at Disney World's Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.

Space Mountain in Disneyland's Tomorrowland closed in April to be transformed into Hyperspace Mountain, a limited-time experience that runs May 1 through June 4 to coincide with Star Wars Month in May at the theme park. Guests at Disneyland will touch down in a galaxy far, far away, the theme park says, with exciting flavors.

Disneyland's popular Indiana Jones Adventure ride that first opened on March 3, 1995, closed on Jan. 9, 2023, for refurbishment and reopened on March 17.

Popular Rides Set for Reopening

On its website, Disneyland said it would close three Fantasyland rides on June 5 for refurbishing, including Mr. Toad's Wild Ride, Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan's Flight. Disney California Adventure will also close Little Mermaid - Ariel's Undersea Adventure for a little bit of work also on June 5.

Little Mermaid is set to reopen in just three days on June 8. Alice in Wonderland and Mr. Toad's Wild Ride will be closed a little longer, reopening on June 15.

Disneyland guests might be a little disappointed that they can't ride one of the theme park's most popular rides, which always has long lines with long waits, for almost the whole month of June. Peter Pan's Flight, which has a historic average wait time of 34 minutes with a 90 minute recorded maximum, will be closed for refurbishment on June 5 and is set for reopening June 30.