Disney World Has a New Eatery Menu Guests Will Love

Walt Disney World guests have been anxiously awaiting new opening attractions and restaurants in 2023.

Magic Kingdom is set to open its new Tron Lightcycle/Run ride on April 4. Epcot will open Moana’s Journey of Water, which is walk-through attraction later in 2023. Another attraction opening at Epcot is the Dreamer’s Point. This is a peaceful park centered around a statue of Walt Disney, where musical performances will take place as well as other festivities.

Disney World’s Long-Awaited Debut

Disney’s (DIS) - Get Free Report Toy Story series was and is still a hit, and when Disney has something iconic its best to find a way to bring its creative team in and dream up how to get fans immersed in its memorable experiences. Toy Story Land at Disney World’s Hollywood Studios is will debut its Roundup Rodeo BBQ restaurant on March 23, a family-style dining experience through the eyes of Andy’s toys.

Before Roundup Rodeo BBQ's opening, Hollywood Studios has revealed the restaurant's menu for guests' review. Starters include the Prospector’s Homemade Cheddar Biscuits served up with sweet pepper jelly, and three different types of salads: Tomato Salad, Watermelon Salad, and Rex’s Romaine and Kale Salad.

The grilled-up portion of the menu is smoking hot with Evil Dr. Smoke Ribs that are slow cooked in the smokehouse for hours, Buttercup’s Beef Brisket that is slow cooked and then hand-sliced. More meat-tastic menu items include the There’s a Sausage in My Boot, which is a kicked up spicy pork sausage that is fire grilled, and also BBQ Chicken that been brined for 48 hours and rubbed down with secret BBQ spices then smoked. Every good plate of meat deserved a good side kick, and the Roundup Rodeo didn’t disappoint as it’s has sweet, savory and spicy sauces.

The Roundup Rodeo wouldn’t be complete without its meatless options for customers. It offers Slow-Smoked Cauliflower, Oven-Roasted “Bratwurst” and the Impossible “Rib Chop.” The main course, whichever you choose, is deserving of tasty sides and there’s plenty: The Married Spuds, Force Field Fried Pickles, Slinky Doooooog Max & Cheese, Buckin’ Baked Beans, Cowpoke Corn on the Cob, Mean Old Potato Salad, Veggie Slaw and Campfire-roasted Vegetables.

If you’re belt buckle hasn’t buckled yet, dessert may push you over the edge. The Roundup Rodeo BBQ desserts are served up in perfect picnic style. Desserts include Cupcake a la Forky, Lemon and Blueberry Cheesecake, Billy’s Chocolate Silk Pie, Goat’s Apple Pie, and Gruff’s Peach-Strawberry Pie, which is plant based.

Roundup Rodeo beverages include Snake Eye Margaritas, Rum Punch, Chocolate with a Grown-up Twist, Frozen Peanut Butter & Jelly, Whiskey Lemonade and the Rodeo Mule. Non-alcoholic drinks are also available, featuring Molly’s Frozen Iced Tea, Frozen Cocoa, and Partysaurus Tex. The BBQ restaurant will also serve a selection of beer, hard ciders, and wine.

Restaurant Is Worth the Wait

While the restaurant's decor is all about toys and kids who love Toy Story animation series, the menu is about the flavors adults crave. Some Disney fans have already started to wonder what will be on the menu that is more kid friendly and what the pricing will be. Those questions have yet to be answered, but with the opening date approaching quickly, the answers will soon be made.

Crowds are expected at the Roundup Rodeo BBQ, so bookings are encouraged.