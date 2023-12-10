Disneyland’s iconic rival unveils new thrills for guests in 2024

The iconic theme park will unveil several new rides in a popular land on Memorial Weekend 2024.

An array of theme park expansion, refurbishing and renovations are set to be completed in 2024 and 2025 that will increase the competition among Walt Disney Co. (DIS) , Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios and their rivals.

Disney this year closed its popular Splash Mountain ride at both Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., and Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., and is finishing up a reinvention of the ride into a "Princess and the Frog" themed Tiana's Bayou Adventure that will reopen in 2024.

Universal's biggest project underway is its Epic Universe theme park, a third gate at Universal Orlando Resort that is set for opening in the first half of 2025.

Six Flags' (SIX) and Cedar Fair's major move revealed on Nov. 2 was a merger agreement that would create a single, combined $8 billion amusement park company comprised of 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resort properties across 17 states, Canada and Mexico. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, Calif., is reimagines its Camp Snoopy land. Shutterstock

Knott's Berry Farm reinvents Camp Snoopy

Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, Calif., owned by Cedar's Fair (FUN) is refurbishing its popular Camp Snoopy land. It will reopen on Memorial Weekend 2024 with three new thrilling rides for guests of all ages, the company revealed in a Dec. 7 statement.

The reimagined six-acre Camp Snoopy at Knotts Berry Farm rolls out the new Snoopy's Tenderpaw Twister Coaster that flies through the land's forest. The ride travels up a lift hill for a launch that both kids and their parents can handle, making it an ideal first big coaster experience for many kids and maybe adults. And the ride runs through the course twice for double the enjoyment.

The former Rocky Mountain Trucking Company ride will be transformed into Camp Snoopy's Off-Road Rally for guests who will each ride their own colorful four-wheel SUV, each themed to Snoopy or another Peanuts character. Guest drivers travel through an expanded rack and terrain and encounter funny road signs and obstacles to ride over, around and under. The goal in the race isn't necessarily measured by speed but how many course checkpoints course check points can be found.

Camp Snoopy introduces a new swing ride to the park with Sally's Swing Along, where kids and parents can sit side-by-side on a giant bench swing and glide about 10 feet in the air, back and forth.

Other new attractions at the reinvented land include Barrell Bridge and Waterfall area with a new lookout terrace area to observe the barrel bridges, cave and waterfall. The park has added a new Camp Snoopy Theater for a new Camp Snoopy show, while a firepit will be lit in evenings for special campfire entertainment.

The Beagle Express locomotive has been upgraded and Woodstock's Airmail ride reopens in a new area called Camp Post Office. The Grizzly Lodge dining hall has also been updated with new décor and menu items, new family restrooms and a new Snoopy Camp Store.

Knotts Berry Farm will now feature meet and greets throughout Camp Snoopy at varying times, allowing guests to meet and photograph all the Peanuts characters, including Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Pigpen, Sally and Marcie.

Knott's hosts seasonal festivals and events

Knott's joins Disney, Universal Studios and Six Flags in hosting seasonal festivals and events. The Peanuts Celebration, when the iconic characters take over the entire park, runs Jan. 27 to Feb. 25, 2024.

The famous Knott's Boysenberry Festival returns March 8 to April 28, 2024, featuring a variety of one-of-a-kind boysenberry inspired food and drink offerings, artisan crafts, live shows, music and entertainers in the park.

Summer brings Ghost Town Alive, featuring the western town of Calico, and Knott's Summer Nights with evening tastes of summer and artists from Southern California's local music scene performing June 14 to Sept. 2, 2024. Knott's Soak City Waterpark, with 23 different water slides operating, from May 18 to Sept. 8, 2024.