Disney World Rolling Out New Food Menus and Entertainment

Whether you need coffee, a cocktail or a Broadway show, there's a lot for guests to look forward to at Disney World in 2023.

Disney has theme parks all over the world, and each one of them has more rides, experiences and attractions than many people could hope to see in a day.

Whether you are treating your children or grandchildren to a formative experience, or you’re on a Spring Break adventure with your best bud, remember to pace yourself, drink plenty of water and refuel from time to time.

While we wouldn’t say that Disney theme parks can be exhausting, it is important that you sustain yourself before making the trek all the way from Splash Mountain to Tomorrowland.

While you can usually just grab a quick hot dog from a stand at nearly any Disney theme park, there’s also plenty of plenty of sit-down options in case you need to get off your feet.

Disney’s theme parks are always a work in progress, and there’s seemingly always a renovation going on somewhere or a new ride being developed. Disney’s dining experiences are also constantly changing, and Chef Mouse has plenty in store for guests this year.

Here’s some new additions and tweaks to expect in 2023, as noted by Theme Park Tourist.

Roundup Rodeo BBQ at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Fans of Disney’s Hollywood Studios have been hearing about a new barbeque addition to the Toy Story Land for years now. After years of delay, Roundup Rodeo BBQ is set to open this spring. It will reportedly be served family-style, and will be located near a newly installed rodeo area located by the Woody Toy Story land entrance sign.

Disney theme park Imagineers worked with animators and designers at Pixar to bring a variety of fun touches to the restaurant, including comic strips about Woody’s adventures, a steam train supported by colored pencils, and game boards featuring beloved characters from the “Toy Story” films. Rodeo stars from the film Jessie, Trixie, and Bo Peep with her sheeps Billy, Goat, and Gruff will all be in attendance.

Carousel Coffee at Disney’s Boardwalk

Disney has also launched a new fancy coffee shop near the Boardwalk resort at Disney World, in case you need to perk up.

Carousel Coffee, which is set to open in the next few weeks, will serve both specialty drinks and breakfast pastries for all of the early risers, including:

Dark Cherry Mocha Frozen Blended Coffee

Cinnamon Bun Frozen Blended Coffee

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

Pomegranate-Green Tea Lemonade

Crunchy Raspberry Danish

Vintage Mickey & Minnie Sugar Cookie

Banana Bread

Croissant, Blueberry Muffin

Chocolate Muffin

NJ Crumb Cake

Trader Sam's Grog Grotto at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort

Look, we’re sure your child or grandchild is great and all, but kids have so much energy that you might need to responsibly take the edge off, at least a little.

Well, the good new limited-edition tiki mug, featuring Jose from the Enchanted Tiki Room, has been introduced at the Trader Sam's Grog Grotto at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort. You’ll need to drop by the Grog Grotto after 3 p.m. to get a wristband to purchase this big boy, which costs $50.

Your options include the Manu Aloha (which includes Leblon Cachaça, Pineapple, Lime, Mint, and Agave garnished with a lime wheel) or, if you are feeling extra-responsible, the non-alcoholic Blame It On The Samba (which includes Fever-Tree Ginger Beer, Pineapple, Lime, Mint, and Agave Garnished with a fresh Orchid).

Disney

Tokyo Dining at EPCOT

It’s not all good news on the Disney dining front at the moment. While Disney World's EPCOT invites guests to travel all around the world without leaving Central Florida, one option is going to be off the table for the immediate future. Tokyo Dining will close for a multi-month refurbishment, and is set to re-open in the summer.

Takumi-Tei at EPCOT

But if you simply must have high-end Japanese food the next time you are in Tokyo, you are in luck. But it’s going to cost you.

Takumi-Tei is set to introduce two new omakase multi-course meals, one that is omnivorous (and that will include wagyu steak, roasted duck, and Chilean sea bass) for $250 and a plant-based option for $150.

The meals are available from Thursday through Monday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and are available on a walk-in basis.

Disney

Fantasmic! at Disney's Hollywood Studios

After a lengthy hiatus, the lights and fireworks nighttime show Fantasmic! Disney's Hollywood Studios. But it’s not just about lights in the sky, as there are also specialty-themed Fantasmic! dining package for several of the park's restaurants.

50s Prime Time Cafe – $51 for adults, $22 for kids

Hollywood & Vine – Breakfast: $54 for adults, $36 for kids Dinner: $71 for adults, $47 for kids

Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano – $54 for adults, $22 for kids

Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant – $49 for adults, $22 for kids

The Hollywood Brown Derby – $73 for adults, $29 for kids

Disney on Broadway at EPCOT

After dinner, why not take in a show?

As part of the Disney on Broadway series at EPCOT, reservations are now available for dining packages that include guaranteed seating for this year's concert series.

This year’s confirmed performers include Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey, Arielle Jacobs, Adam Jacobs, Patti Murin, Robert Creighton, Mandy Gonzalez, L. Steven Taylor, Kissy Simmons, Josh Strickland, Ashley Brown, and Michael James Scott.