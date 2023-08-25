Disabled travelers keep asking airlines to stop breaking their wheelchairs

Airlines have undergone a great deal of stress in the last couple of years. Bounce-back from covid-19 lockdowns has been marked by staff shortages across several airlines, and record-breaking disruptive weather patterns have caused waves of delays and cancellations on an unprecedented scale. Passengers are disrupting flights, sometimes resulting in planes being grounded. The industry itself has a lot of opportunities to innovate -- and a lot of demand for it to do so.

One of the ways airlines are often seen letting customers down affects some of the most vulnerable among us. Travelers using mobility aids often find that their wheelchairs are damaged by airlines. A damaged suitcase is unpleasant, sure. But often times when a custom (read: expensive) motorized wheelchair is damaged, disabled customers are left without crucial devices.

This week alone has featured two stories of airlines being seriously ill-prepared to accommodate disabled passengers. One, a best-case scenario: a woman describes how frequently her mobility devices are damaged, highlighting a recent experience when Alaska Airlines (ALK) had to replace her walker, which took more than two weeks.

In what could be considered the worst-case scenario, United Airlines (UAL) paid a $30 million settlement to the devasted family of Nathaniel ‘NJ’ Foster, a disabled man who suffered brain damage after he was "violently" removed from the plane.

“What happened to our son, to our family, cannot be undone,” his mother said.

In the late spring, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said he was looking closely at the situation. A month or so later, the Department of Transportation released a Bill of Rights for disabled airline passengers. But as many disabled travelers have pointed out, the bill doesn't present solutions for accountability.

As of now, the burden of bearing airlines' inability to accommodate disabled passengers still falls on the disabled passengers themselves.

