Skip to main content

Disney World Loses Key Battle In 'Woke' War With DeSantis

The Republican Governor of Florida and the owner of Disney World have been battling over control of the land which houses the theme park complex.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has made Walt Disney his top target in his so-called "war on woke." Basically, the Mouse House stands as a proxy for the right-wing candidate for the Republican nomination for president for every company that takes positions that challenge DeSantis' world views.

Walt Disney (DIS) is not the only company operating in Florida that embraces causes like LGBTQ+ rights which DeSantis considers woke. It is, however, the only company in the Sunshine State which had its CEO condemn a specific piece of DeSantis' legislation.

DON'T MISS: Disney Removes Fan Favorite to Save Money

Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek took a public stand on DeSantis' so-called "Don't say gay" legislation after his employees pushed back on the company's lack of response. Chapek was in an impossible position because while he wanted to support his employees, he also did not want to take a political stand that alienated part of its potential customer base.

DeSantis, of course, could have recognized the situation for what it was -- a CEO taking a stand because he felt he had to -- released a statement condemning what Chapek said, and then moved on. Instead, the governor has opted to go to war with his state's largest single-site employer and its biggest tourism draw.

To make his political point, DeSantis took over the former Reedy Creek Improvement District, replacing it with a board of his hand-picked cronies. Disney countered that by essentially locking in its next 100 years of development plans before DeSantis' team took over.     

That back and forth has led to a number of lawsuits and a major decision has been made in a case Disney has brought against the governor.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

DeSantis has made Disney his top target, despite the company's business standing in his state.

DeSantis asked for Judge Mark E. Walker to disqualify himself in Disney's case because of comments the judge made previously in unrelated cases. Walker did not agree with the governor's argument and denied his motion to remove himself from the case.

That wasn't the end, however, as Walker ultimately disqualified himself from overseeing the case because a family member owns a small amount of Disney stock. That's a technicality, but in the end, DeSantis got what he wanted.

Walker explained his decision in a lengthy court document:

"When a judge becomes aware that a third-degree relative has a financial
interest that may be affected by the outcome of a proceeding, such as the case here, that judge must determine whether the third-degree relative’s financial interest
'could be substantially affected by the outcome of the proceeding.' An affirmative
answer to that question requires disqualification from the proceeding," he wrote.

The size or dollar amount of the third-degree relative’s financial interest is irrelevant, according to the law, so Walker disqualified himself.

Walker did condemn DeSantis' original motion in his written remarks.

"Without exploring all the other defects in the motion, for the reasons noted above and as thoughtfully outlined in Plaintiff’s response, Defendants’ motion is wholly without merit. In fact, I find the motion is nothing more than rank judge-shopping. Sadly, this practice has become all too common in this district," he wrote.

But, while Walker condemned the idea of judge shopping, DeSantis in the end gets exactly what he wanted.

Disney's lawsuit against the Florida governor will now be heard by Republican Judge Allen C. Winsor, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2019. Walker was named to the court by former President Barack Obama.

Sign up for Real Money Pro to learn the ins and outs of the trading floor from Doug Kass’s Daily Diary.

Related news on TheStreet

Ships are docked in Nassau, Bahamas.
Travel & Vacation News and Tips
CCLRCL

Cruise port sets record; Carnival Cruise Line says sad goodbye

By Come Cruise With Me Staff
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas at seas. Ship Lead
Travel & Vacation News and Tips
RCL

Royal Caribbean adds new adult beverage deals

By Daniel Kline
Woman walking on a Caribbean beach during a luxury vacation. -lead
Travel & Vacation News and Tips

Another Caribbean cruise port adds US reconsider travel warning

By Daniel Kline
Oasis of the Seas is docked in port. Royal Caribbean Lead JS
Travel & Vacation News and Tips
RCL

Royal Caribbean passengers share cruise extras they regret buying

By Daniel Kline
Cass Stefanie is an art gallery worker for Park West. Lead DBK
Travel & Vacation News and Tips
CCL

Carnival Cruise Line worker shares look at what crew members eat

By Come Cruise With Me Staff

Latest from TheStreet Pro

Jobs Report Raises Questions on Further Fed Rate Hikes
TheStreet Pro

This Bias Can Create a 'Beat' in the Jobs Data

By Peter Tchir
Real Money Post-Industrial Average Shines in January, Outperforming S&amp;P 500
TheStreet Pro

Charting the Markets: Santa Failed to Call, So Now What?

By Bob Lang
PORTFOLIO
Market Recon TheStreet Pro
TheStreet Pro
NVDAGOOGLDAL

Market Checkup: Assessing the Santa Rally, January Barometer, and ISM New Orders

By Stephen Guilfoyle
Fork in the Road
TheStreet Pro
MAGSIBIT

Holiday Trading Was a Dud, but Does It Set Up a New Year Rally?

By James "Rev Shark" DePorre
NYSE traders
TheStreet Pro

Sure the Market's Down, but Do You Know What Most Stocks Are Doing?

By Helene Meisler

Come Cruise With Me Newsletter

Sign up today for the the latest cruising news, tips, and guidance from cruise aficionado and expert, Dan Kline!

Sign Up Now