DeSantis Puts Walt Disney In An Impossible Situation

The Mouse House faces a backlash that for decades it had been very careful to avoid.

Most big companies want to avoid politics or being seen as taking a side on any key issue. Some brands, however, have built their businesses on being partisan or at least appealing to people based on their political agendas.

It doesn't hurt brands like Hobby Lobby or Chick-fil-A when they take a political stand because people already know their agendas.

When Walt Disney (DIS) does it, the impact to its reputation can be severe because the public previously saw the company as a neutral party on political and cultural issues.

"The lesson here is that when you divide you subtract," said Harris Poll Chief Executive John Gerzema. "When you divide audiences, you're ultimately going to be subtracting customers for your business."

Walt Disney ranked as the fifth most polarizing brand of 100 on this year's Axios Harris Poll 100 Reputation Score. The poll, which surveys more than 16,000 people, measured the gap between the assessments of Republican and Democratic respondents.

Disney makes family-friendly movies. Image source: Walt Disney

Disney Is Stuck in an Impossible Place

Disney makes movies for broad family audiences. Its films have never featured much in the way of adult content and even its more grownup movies -- like Marvel and Star Wars films -- carry a PG-13 rating.

The company has portrayed gay characters and shown kisses between same-sex characters, but its romances, even between straight characters, are very mild and not explicitly shown on screen.

In a broad sense, Disney has made films and moves designed to reach the broadest possible audience. That has generally meant avoiding controversial topics, but the company has not sanitized its content so it does not reflect reality.

Admittedly, reality is a weird thing to address in a Marvel or Star Wars film, but it's fair to say that both of those universes include LGBTQ+ even if they're shown only very peripherally.

So while some extreme right-wing groups have taken issue with the existence of gay characters in Disney films, the company had largely been seen as apolitical.

That changed when former CEO Bob Chapek, at the behest of employees, took issue with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's so-called Don't Say Gay legislation.