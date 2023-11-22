Use this Delta booking hack on your next flight

When looking to book an inexpensive flight, almost everyone has struggled with the decision on whether to book the flight now or keep clicking back and checking other sites for the price to go down.



Similarly to circling around to find that perfect parking ticket, the rush of finding a low price causes many to keep clicking around in disregard of data showing that booking earlier will save you 30% on average.

A common hack known by frequent travelers is to use the Google Flights (GOOGL) "Track Prices" feature — those who have not yet booked their travel use the tool to get notifications about price changes for their itinerary while those who lock their flight in early will get a refund of the difference in Google Pay in the event that the fare drops.

Vivian Tu, the former Wall Street trader and popular personal finance educator behind the Your Rich BFF account, recently drew attention to how this tool can be used when booking flights directly with an airline that would normally not offer a fare difference refund.

"Any time you book a Delta Air Lines flight, find the exact same flight on Google Travel and then turn on this 'Track Prices' button," Tu explained to her two-million-plus followers. "If and when you get a notification alerting you to the price drop, what you're going to do is go to the app or website of Delta and pretend like you're going to modify your flight."

Pretending, in this context, means selecting the exact same flight as a "modification" — this will, according to Tu, get one the fare difference refund without having to cancel one's flight and pay the associated charges.



'Technology does all of the hard monitoring work...'

"You're just going to find the same flight and then put yourself on it again but what you'll realize is that if your flight has dropped in price and you put yourself back on it, you'll get an eCredit for the difference and then you can use that money for another flight," Tu said. "I love this little trick because it helps make sure I'm not leaving money on the table while technology does all of the hard monitoring work for me."