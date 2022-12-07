Delta and Starbucks Want to Give You Free Coffee

But you will have to act quickly if you want to get it.

Honestly, gift cards get a bad rap sometimes.

The knock against gift cards is that, in some circles, they are seen as an admission to the giftee that roughly translates to “I don’t really know you that well and I don’t know what you like, so here you go, go get whatever it is that you actually want.”

Now, yes, it’s always lovely to receive a thoughtful gift that shows someone truly understands you, and pays attention to your interests and passions. It’s wonderful to have someone who finds an item that will enrich your life and that you’ll treasure forever. That’s the best case option and no one is debating that.

But, look. We’re all busy people, with limited time. And, frankly, not everyone had a knack for creative gift-giving or deep insight into other people’s inner lives and hopes and dreams. But just because you weren’t blessed with several extra dollops of sensitivity doesn’t mean you don’t care.

Also, sometimes you need to give a gift to a coworker, cousin or, say, your child’s favorite teacher, and you just don’t know what they like that much. Or your spouse, mom or what have you insists that they “just don’t need anything right now,” because at some point a person decides they have all the clothes, gadgets and consumer goods they need at the moment.

So let us quit besmirching the name of the reliable, sturdy gift card, which only wants to make things easier during the holiday season.

And in case you are still on the fence, Delta (DAL) - Get Free Report has introduced a feature for its gift card that might make you consider it as a stocking stuffer.

Delta And Starbucks Have Teamed Up

Delta has announced that anyone who purchases a gift card for $250 or more will receive a $20 Starbucks eGift credit per purchase, as reported by The Points Guy. It can be a physical gift card (in case you want something to mail) or a digital one. The Starbucks card will be mailed separately.

But if you’re dilly-dallying about pulling the trigger on this offer, just know that the promotion is valid through December 16 and is limited to the first 6,000 customers.

Shutterstock

Delta And Starbucks Have Been Cozying Up

Delta and Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report have been working together for the past few months. Earlier this year, the two companies announced a plan that would allow members of both companies loyalty programs to double up on perks.

Both companies have loyalty programs, because all companies offer those these days, and now, customers can link their Delta SkyMiles and Starbucks Rewards accounts. Customers can then earn 1 SkyMile per dollar spent on eligible purchases at Starbucks, when you have a flight with Delta, you will earn double those points for purchases of coffee or merchandise at Starbucks stores. (But Starbucks gift cards don’t count for this arrangement.)

If you like the loyalty programs before the end of the year, you’ll earn 500 SkyMiles, and once you make a qualifying purchase at Starbucks, you’ll earn 150 Stars.