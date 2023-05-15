Delta Airlines Rolls Out Long-Anticipated New Tech

It's time to sync up and watch some 'Yellowjacket' on your next flight.

Once one airline introduces a new perk for its loyalty program, all the other airlines will race to come with a benefit that’s equally compelling.

No airline can ever afford to let anyone have the upper hand for long, so it's a nonstop race that can sometimes be a bit hard to keep track of, especially as there is often a lag time between when a new feature is announced and when it's finally implemented.

As we noted recently, JetBlue (JBLU) recently did a drastic overhaul of its TrueBlue program, making it easier to earn perks and such.

So now Delta (DAL) has responded with an initiative of its own. It’s not as dramatic a move, but it's still a nice perk for members of its SkyMiles program. After first announcing the move in January, the company has rolled out its Delta Sync Exclusives promotion on domestic mainline aircraft, and it will be available on 540 Delta planes by the end of July.

How it works is that you login in your SkyMiles number, and Wi-Fi is free if you are a member of the program, and then receive access to bonus promotional offers from the likes of T-Mobile and American Express, and entertainment options, including a free trial of Paramount+, (PARA) in case you feel like getting caught up on “Yellowjackets” during your flight. You can also play New York Times Games, including Wordle, Sudoku and Mini Crossword

You can also get ready for when you land, as Delta is rolling out the tab My Trip, where flyers can use Resy to book restaurant reservations in their destination city, and get videos and articles from the travel content provider Atlas Obscura, so you know what to do upon arrival.

The company plans to later expand Delta Sync to include a personalized entertainment experience on seatback screens, such as remembering where you were in terms of binging a show. The company plans to bring the service to more than 700 domestic aircraft by year's end, and its entire global fleet by the end of 2024.