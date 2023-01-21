Delta Airlines Brings Back a Fancy Flight Perk You Probably Don't Know Exists

When you think of flying these days, the first words that come to mind may be "busy," "delays," "chaos," "peanuts," and "sweatpants."

It's no secret that air travel has weathered something of a beating since its resurgence in 2021. A record number of travelers have returned to the skies, creating headaches for fellow fliers, flight attendants, pilots, FAA employees, and even stationary planes on the tarmac.

Flying has certainly tested our patience these past two years, and few airlines are getting by unscathed. If there is one company keeping its customers happy, however, that would be Delta (DAL) - Get Free Report.

Delta was ranked the best airline in the U.S. this week, and it seems to have no plans to rest on its laurels now.

Flying Is Either a Total Circus Or a Trip to the Spa

While Delta may edge out the competition, pickings for the average air travel remain incredibly slim. The bar is low, when 36% of fliers admit they'd take off their shoes during a flight. Or, when you're on the same plane as this dude:

It's safe to say that for a lot of us, flying is really more of a hassle, something of a bus ride in the sky, than it is a spa day. Unless, of course, you shell out thousands of dollars for your own pod or private jet.

For Rich People, Flying Can Actually Be Great

What's a word that doesn't come to mind when you think of air travel?

"Luxurious?" "Decadent?" "Fancy?"

If you're a Delta One flier, these are exactly the words you might use, thanks to an in-flight perk the airline just brought back.

For those unfamiliar, Delta One is the airline's "luxury," offering, where fliers get their own spacious seating, priority boarding, and finer dining options.

And in January, Delta is bringing back its dessert cart service for those very lucky passengers. The service had previously been unavailable since the beginning of covid.

"Your onboard meal or beverage should be no different than your go-to restaurant at home, and that’s why we’re constantly reinventing our onboard service at Delta – we always want to surprise and delight our customers with seasonal and fresh menu options,” SVP of Delta In-Flight Service Kristen Manion Taylor said in a press release. "From delicious Spanish tapas plates to refreshing rosé, there is something new for everyone to enjoy."

On offer now are things like cheese and fruit boards, refreshed wine menus, build-your-own ice cream sundaes, vegetarian options, and regional favorites, including tapas and teas.

Different cities will include different meals. For example, those coming out of Los Angeles may enjoy chicken piccata with lemon caper sauce and a Calabrian Caesar salad. New York jetsetters can enjoy "kielbasa with crushed fingerling potatoes, brussels sprouts and Dijon mustard, served with a marinated yellow beet salad with walnut pesto and ricotta," according to the release.