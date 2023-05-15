Costco Has a Great Deal Members May Not Know About

The warehouse club offers so many deals that one of its best offers is hiding in plain sight and you will want to take a deeper look.

Costco offers more deals than most members can keep track of.

Many people who join the warehouse club simply take the deals that appear before them in the chain's warehouses. They pay $60 to join -- or $120 for an executive membership, which comes with 2% cash back up to $1,000 on most purchases -- and then simply shop the club.

For most members, simply shopping at Costco (COST) provides more than enough value to justify their membership. The chain offers very low prices and a mix of standard and changing merchandise that keeps members engaged and excited,