Classic Las Vegas Strip resort makes big changes

An icon of a different time in Las Vegas works to be an alternative to the major Caesars and MGM properties that dominate Sin City.

Las Vegas has stopped encouraging people to bring their kids. That was a big push in the 1990s when Sin City thought it could rebrand as an all-ages rival to Disney and Universal Studios theme parks.

The problem, and it's one that smacks you in the face with the pamphlets on not abandoning your kids so you can gamble that are shared at every resort casino, is that Las Vegas' core attraction is its casinos. That makes Las Vegas a city that's not for kids no matter how many theme park rides, M&M stores, and other family-friendly attractions you put on the Strip.

When gambling, drinking, and now legalized cannabis are the major draws of your city, then kids really aren't welcome. Few people want to spend the day at the pool with their family and then plan to have "what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas" moments once the kids go to bed.

That's why Las Vegas has mostly become an adult playground. Only Caesar's Entertainment's (CZR) Cromwell actually bans people under the age of 21 on The Strip while downtown's Circa has the the same policy. Vegas allows kids, but it doesn't really want them.

That's true at Caesars, Wynn Resorts, and MGM Resorts International properties on the Strip. They have pools and some shops that are all ages, but most of the fun gets restricted to people over 21.

Only one Strip property continues to embrace the "bring the kids to Las Vegas" philosophy and that's the old-school Circus Circus. That North Strip property has remained committed to its roots and it's both celebrating its past as well as adding new attractions.

Image source: Circus Circus Hotel

Circus Circus celebrates Adventuredome's 30th anniversary

Circus Circus literally bills itself as "Las Vegas' most family-friendly resort." That's not a title any other Strip property has aspirations to take away.

At the core of the resort's family-friendly offering is the Adventuredome, a sort of mini theme park encased in a pink glass dome.

The dome "offers fun-provoking games and rides for all ages, including the Canyon Blaster, El Loco rollercoasters, NebulaZ, Sand Pirate, Inverter, Twistin Tea Cups, Go Karts, a rock-climbing wall, arcade, carnival-style games, virtual reality games, and an 18-hole miniature golf course, among many, many more," according to a press release.

Now, to celebrate Adventuredome's 30th anniversary, Circus Circus has lowered prices for its various attractions through Labor Day.

"Park-goers may enjoy 25% off wristbands during 'Kids Happy Hour' from Adventuredome opening until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. For those not interested in rides, the famous Carnival Midway is giving away $10 in additional play credits free with the purchase of a $40 play card," according to the release.

