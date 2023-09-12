Classic Las Vegas residency returns, but something’s missing

Las Vegas hosts a variety of entertainment and performer residencies on and off the 4.2-mile Strip for everyone's taste.

For those looking for popular music, there's always at least a handful of stars performing residencies in the various hotel-casinos.

Lady Gaga returned to the Strip at Dolby Live at the Park MGM for her Jazz + Piano residency, which continues Sept. 28, 30, Oct. 1, 4 and 5. At Resorts World, Carrie Underwood's Reflection residency runs for 14 shows beginning Sept. 22 and continues for shows in September, November and December.

DON'T MISS: Huge superstar makes major Las Vegas Strip residency commitment

Katy Perry: Play at Resorts World is coming back for a final 10 shows between Oct. 4 and Nov. 4 to conclude the "Roar" singer's residency.

Cirque du Soleil has six different shows in Sin City

Fascinating stage shows include Cirque du Soleil, which first opened on the Strip at the Mirage in 1992, with six different shows guests can experience. The Classic magician David Copperfield also performs his magic act at MGM Resorts International's (MGM) MGM Grand.

Penn & Teller began their 30-year run performing their magic and comedy act in Las Vegas at Bally's in 1993, before starting a long-running residency at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in January 2001 at the Penn and Teller Theater.