Skip to main content

New Labor Day sales offer $40 flights and $49 cruises (here's how to book)

Several airlines are offering low fares for those who book by Labor Day.

There is nothing quite like the thrill of finding a cheap getaway or a discounted plane ticket.

It is why many spend hours clicking between different flight aggregator sites and wait to book in the hopes of that last-minute "flight deal" despite data showing that the most is saved by booking early.

Don't Miss: A top airline just accidentally gave a passenger $250,000 in plane tickets

But the idea of the last-minute price drop persists and, to reach those who look for them, airlines regularly launch get-them-while-you-can promotions around certain holidays.

Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Paradise cruise ship. Margaritaville at Sea Ship Lead JS

These are the airlines offering Labor Day flight deals (you have to book fast)

At the start of August, New York-based airline JetBlue  (JBLU)  launched a three-day promotion for those who could book a flight between Sept. 6 and Nov. 15. The promotion offering $50 flights between Charleston and NYC and a flight and two-night stay in Cancun for $278 proved popular — the airline is now offering the same version of its Big Fall Sale for those who book by midnight of Aug. 24.