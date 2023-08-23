New Labor Day sales offer $40 flights and $49 cruises (here's how to book)

Several airlines are offering low fares for those who book by Labor Day.

There is nothing quite like the thrill of finding a cheap getaway or a discounted plane ticket.

It is why many spend hours clicking between different flight aggregator sites and wait to book in the hopes of that last-minute "flight deal" despite data showing that the most is saved by booking early.

But the idea of the last-minute price drop persists and, to reach those who look for them, airlines regularly launch get-them-while-you-can promotions around certain holidays.

These are the airlines offering Labor Day flight deals (you have to book fast)

At the start of August, New York-based airline JetBlue (JBLU) launched a three-day promotion for those who could book a flight between Sept. 6 and Nov. 15. The promotion offering $50 flights between Charleston and NYC and a flight and two-night stay in Cancun for $278 proved popular — the airline is now offering the same version of its Big Fall Sale for those who book by midnight of Aug. 24.