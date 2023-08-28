A vacation to a beloved destination just got convenient from multiple U.S. cities.

As summer begins to wind down, many people are making plans for winter getaways.

Thoughts of escaping the coming cold weather for a warm and comfortable break are, of course, balanced with the reality of budgeting.

Now, a dreamy vacation spot is accessible to more travelers due to some deals for inexpensive flights from a number of major U.S. cities, and American Airlines (AAL) , Delta Air Lines (DAL) and United Airlines (UAL) are the carriers from which the deals can be obtained.

There are several destinations to which people regularly travel for such excursions.

Hawaii is a tropical paradise that offers sunshine and beautiful scenery. Surfing, snorkeling, hiking, whale watching and cultural activities are abundant.

The island of Maui is again promoting tourism adventures to most of its popular retreats after the wildfires that ravaged Lahaina. In fact, the tourism business there has expressed a desire for people to continue to visit Maui to keep its tourism economy strong during the recovery.

Some vacationers consider winter travel to Disney's (DIS) theme parks in Orlando, Fla. and Anaheim, Calif. Other popular winter getaways include Florida and California beaches. Puerto Rico is another sought-after location for winter travel, among many others.

Inexpensive flights to Key West

But recent developments involve several major U.S. airlines now offering inexpensive fares straight to Key West, Fla.

The island city, which famously features the southernmost point in the continental U.S. — 90 miles from Cuba — has many attractions popular with travelers.

These include Smathers Beach, lively Duval Street with shops, galleries bars and restaurants, and the former home of author Ernest Hemingway.

Many visitors to Key West from other parts of the country fly into Miami and drive the three-and-a-half hours to Key West.

Delta Air Lines jet in flight. Getty Images

But the major airlines also offer inexpensive flights that land at Key West International Airport, making the trip far easier.

Flying direct to Key West also removes the necessity of renting a car, provided that travelers are not inclined to drive during their stay. Of course, renting a car locally for small trips around Key West would be less of a hassle than driving there from Miami, and back, as well.

Writing for The Points Guy, Mackenzie Roche outlines some options, which begin at $145.

Airlines: American, Delta and United Routes: From Austin, Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., to Key West How to book: Browse Google Flights and book directly with the airline Travel dates: September 2023 to July 2024 Blackout dates: Excludes most holidays

"Kudos to Going, formerly known as Scott's Cheap Flights, for scouting these deals," Roche wrote, giving credit for the source that unearthed the bargains.

Following are some flights available to Key West, Roche reports.

From Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), starting at $204 From Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), starting at $207 From Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD), starting at $208 From Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), starting at $145 From San Francisco International Airport (SFO), starting at $214 From Washington, D.C.'s Dulles International Airport (IAD), starting at $188

"Travel dates are scattered between now and July 2024, but it's worth booking a ticket soon in case prices increase," Roche wrote.

