Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate offers an insider's view

The famous captain brings you inside a room that very few people will ever be able to sail in.

In her "Captain's Log" Instagram series, Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate McCue often highlights different areas of her ship. That usually means crew-only spaces, like the bridge and her captain's cabin just off the bridge, that they otherwise would never be able to see.

In a recent episode, however, she decided to share a tour of one of the "Iconic Suites" on Celebrity Beyond, the ship where she serves as captain. It's a spectacular space that would be large if it was your apartment, coming in about 13 times larger than a traditional interior cabin and about 10 times bigger than the indoor and outdoor space for a balcony room.

Very few people will ever be able to afford to stay in a suite like this, but McCue's visit gives everyone a chance to take a peek inside.

Captain Kate takes you inside Celebrity Beyond's Iconic Suites

"For today's Captain's Log, I'm going to show you the sweetest suite in our fleet. This is one of our two Iconic Suites. There are over 2,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, floor-to-ceiling windows, and since they're on deck 12, just above the bridge, the views are panoramic," she said.

The Iconic Suites come with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a private butler who takes care of everything from packing and unpacking to making spa appointments or dining and shore excursion reservations.

"There are literally too many amenities to mention all at once, and if you think it should be included, it probably is, like WiFi, king-size cashmere mattress, premium drinks including a personalized complimentary mini bar, specialty dining, laundry, private terrace with a hot tub, a Peloton, and even though I work here, I'm still impressed with the little details, like pillow menus and pajamas embroidered with your initials," McCue added.

Like all suite guests, people staying in the Iconic Suites get access to The Retreat, an all-suites private area, which includes Luminae Restaurant, a sun deck with hot tubs and a pool, and a lounge where you can grab drinks from coffee to cocktails, snack on small bites, or just hang out and relax.

"Now I'm sure you're wondering what does it cost to stay in the Iconic Suite, and not that it's a secret, but I'm afraid I can't give you an exact number because it really depends on the itinerary and length of cruise, but I know we have some amazing vacation planners in the comments who will run the numbers and let you know," she added.

Celebrity customers have mixed opinions

While the price will vary, many of the comments used the number $55,000. A stay in the Iconic Suites could cost that much, more, or even a little less.

"At $55k per couple, I’d rather charter a private jet and escape to a tranquil destination where I’m not surrounded by thousands of other people," wrote Cessnateur.

Prices can be lower than that.

"I found one for August 2025 (7 night) $36k for 2 people. But like she said, it’s going to vary a lot depending on when and how many people," CarlyK619 posted.

Some of McCue's followers have stayed in an Iconic Suite.

"I was in the Iconic Suite last week. The best part was getting to meet Captain Kate on the bridge," Lance Shalit added.

JostJono thought the Iconic Suites are a waste of money.

"It’s absolutely beautiful, but for me, it’s an absolute waste. Also, I have done three cruises and stayed in a standard seaview balcony room and found that it was absolutely adequate as we spent most of our time outside of the room anyway! Why spend all this money on an amazing Cruise to spend all your time in the room?" they wrote.

Are you taking a cruise or thinking about taking one?