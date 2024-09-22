Celebrity Cruise's Captain Kate shares key advice for passengers

Captain Kate McCue's "Captain's Log" video series gives viewers a special look into how cruise ships operate.

Sometimes this looks at something small, like how the coffee machine on the bridge works. On other occasions she offers a true behind-the-scenes look at how she and her bridge crew run the ship.

In a recent edition of the video series, she went deep into something many passengers likely never thought about.

"Today's Captain's Log, let's talk bridge wings. I wanted to bring this up because someone asked the other day if we ever navigate from the center cockpit because they only see videos of us out on the bridge wings," she shared.

Celebrity Beyond, the ship she commands, has enclosed wings that extend from either side of the bridge to provide visibility down the sides of the ship.

"For the most part, we navigate from the center cockpit and then we'll manually take the controls out on the bridge wings as we start the docking maneuver or vice versa for undocking," she added.

"We use the wings when navigating narrow waterways as well, like the Panama Canal or when we're operating the magic carpet for tender operations."

The Magic Carpet is an added space on the side of Celebrity Beyond that can be moved up and down a ship. It's used in different ways, including as a boarding area for tender ships, the small boats that bring passengers to ports where the big ships can't dock.

Celebrity Beyond is an Edge-Class ship. Image source: Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity's Captain Kate warns about windows

The bridge wings enable the bridge crew to see what's happening on the ocean. That's why warnings are posted in some balc