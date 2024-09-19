Celebrity Cruises perks up its Captain's Club loyalty program

Celebrity has been sending offers to its loyal Captain's Club cruisers, and some of the perks can be quite valuable.

Casinos are a staple on most major cruise lines, and many people who cruise frequently gamble to one extent or another. And at the very least, it’s fair to say that frequent cruisers generally spend quite a bit of money on travel.

So, it isn’t too much of a surprise that Celebrity Cruises and its parent company Royal Caribbean partner with casino resort operator MGM Resorts to provide reciprocal benefits. Recently, many Celebrity Captain’s Club members received email invitations to book a stay at MGM Rewards destinations and take advantage of some valuable perks.

To be sure, there are some MGM Rewards perks that might not be so valuable. For example, room discounts of 10% or 15% at MGM Rewards properties in Las Vegas aren’t a massive perk, and can often be beaten by simply shopping around for room deals. However, there are some that are rather valuable.

Be the first to see the best deals on cruises, special sailings, and more. Sign up for the Come Cruise With Me newsletter.

MGM Resorts International has many Las Vegas Strip proper Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Benefits at MGM Resorts destinations

Tier matching is the big perk that Celebrity Cruise's Captain's Club members get as part of the deal. These can over some very meaningful benefits including:

·Captain’s Club Preview-level members, which essentially means those who haven’t yet completed a Celebrity sailing, correspond to MGM Rewards Sapphire status (which is available to anyone who signs up anyway).

Classic level members get an automatic tier match to MGM Rewards Pearl status.

Select members and above get an automatic tier match to MGM Rewards Gold status.

While there are higher levels in the MGM Rewards program, Gold is the highest level available through this program. That means that there's no matching for Elite, Elite Plus, and Zenith members of the Captain's Club beyond what the entry-level tiers get.

MGM Rewards elite status includes several perks that members might find valuable. Pearl status includes complimentary self-parking, bonuses on slot dollars earned, and a few other perks.

Gold status, which is far more valuable, adds benefits such as VIP line access to Las Vegas nightclubs, waived resort fees, priority check-in lines, and enhanced room upgrades (based on availability)

Targeted offers being emailed to Captain’s Club members also include the hotel discounts mentioned earlier, as well as up to $100 in food and beverage credit while staying at an MGM Rewards destination when booking through a special link.

To get the tier match, Captain’s Club members need to visit the MGM Rewards desk at any MGM destination in the United States. Examples of MGM Rewards properties include iconic Las Vegas locations such as Bellagio, Aria, MGM Grand, and Mandalay Bay, among others, as well as several regional properties.

Sign up for the Come Cruise With Me newsletter to save money on your next (or your first) cruise.

MGM customers also get Celebrity loyalty perks

In addition to MGM Rewards matching Captain’s Club status, there are also ship-based perks for those who have already learned a high level of status in the MGM Rewards program through gaming and eligible resort spending.

More on Celebrity Cruises: