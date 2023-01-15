Disney Theme Park Rival Reveals Replacement for Closed Ride

Theme parks regularly shut down rides to conduct routine maintenance and refurbishments, but sometimes an unexpected malfunction will cause an attraction to be closed temporarily or permanently.

Fans of Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) - Get Free Report Great Adventure's iconic El Toro roller coaster in Jackson, N.J., are were disappointed back on Aug. 25, 2022, as the attraction was forced to shut down by order of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs after 14 people were injured on the ride with five being sent to a hospital. All people taken to the hospital were later released.

Witnesses said that the roller coaster felt like it hit a pothole as many people heard a loud bang and the ride jolted during operation. One person reported a neck injury, two had back injuries and two had mouth or tongue injuries, the Department of Community Affairs said.

"The ride will remain closed for inspection. Any maintenance and repairs necessary will be completed and the ride will be re-inspected by our engineers, maintenance professionals, our third-party independent safety inspectors and the state of New Jersey prior to re-opening," Six Flags reportedly said in a statement.

Image source: Cedar Point

Six Flags Ride to Reopen in 2023

The El Toro ride is expected to be retracked and repaired in time for the amusement park's 2023 season opening, Theme Park Tourist reported in December.

Cedar Fair (FUN) - Get Free Report on Sept. 6, 2022, said it decided to retire its Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster at its Cedar Point park in Sandusky, Ohio, after 19 seasons of operation with about 18 million riders on its strata coaster after a woman was injured by the ride.

The Top Thrill Dragster ride was closed on on Aug. 15, 2021, after a piece of metal broke off the ride, hitting a woman in the head, causing a brain injury.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture, which regulates Ohio amusement rides, reportedly investigated the incident and "found loose bolts, signs of wear, deformation, and impact marks on train cars and sections of track over the spot where a metal plate broke from the ride and fell."

The theme park operator at the time said on its Cedar Point website that it would create a new reimagined attraction and it will share more details and information at a later date.

Cedar Point Plans New Ride in 2024

Cedar Point has finally decided what to do with the ride, and it has released a video on its website featuring images of the new roller coaster and proclaiming that it will open in 2024. The official name of the roller coaster is not stated in the video, and the website contains a vague message for its fans.

"Cedar Point’s legacy of roller coaster innovation continues with a one-of-a-kind addition to the park’s world-renowned ride lineup, coming in 2024.

"Our entire team is hard at work, creating a new formula for thrills. Stay tuned for more details on this exciting new coaster coming to The Roller Coaster Capital of the World. We can’t wait for you to experience it!" the message said.

Cedar Fair, which plans to close its California Great America in Santa Clara, Calif. by 2033 after selling the land the park occupies to a developer, is rumored to have plans to soon move a ride at that park, Psycho Mouse, to its Cedar Point theme park. That move would be part of a much bigger ongoing development project at Cedar Point to build a new Boardwalk-themed area at the park that is expected to open in 2023.