Carnival's Princess Cruise Line extends a popular promotion

The cruise line has given its passengers something that has not been common in the cruise industry.

Cruise prices move up and down based on demand and the cruise line's revenue goals for each sailing. Sometimes, a cruise line may drop prices when a ship isn't selling well. In other cases, it won't because it has enough people booked paying enough money to make that sailing a success.

There's no exact formula that passengers can follow so that makes booking your cruise a case of it being either "within what you are willing to spend" or "that seems like a good deal.

In some cases, the price of your cruise can drop, and you may not even notice, That should not happen if you use a good travel agent as they should be following it for you.

Should the price drop before final payment, you have to ask your cruise line to make an adjustment. Sometimes, they will say no. On most occasions, you will get the price difference in onboard credit.

That can be valuable, but it can also leave you looking for ways to spend the credit if you don't have a lot of add-ons to buy and the price changed considerably. Princess Cruises, a Carnival-owned brand, has been offering a promotion designed to put passengers at ease when it comes to the price of their cruise.

Princess extends its pricing promotion

Earlier this year, Princess launched a promotion designed to give passengers peace of mind about booking a 2025 or 2026 cruise. Calling it the "Better than Best Price Guarantee,” the deal ensures that if a guest finds a lower price for the same cruise, stateroom category, and sail date before their final payment, Princess Cruises will match the lower rate.

"In addition, Princess Cruises will provide 120% of the difference to passengers in the form of onboard credit," CruiseHive reported.

That promotion, which was set to end in early September, has not been extended for the rest of the year.

“Our new guarantee underscores the Princess commitment to offering unparalleled value and exceptional service to guests… value that is unmatched by land-based vacations,” said Princess Chief Commercial Officer Terry Thornton. “This offer not only guarantees the best rates, but also ensures guests can choose their preferred dates and destinations."

To receive the new price and onboard credit, booked passengers must submit a Guarantee Claim Form before their final payment is due.

