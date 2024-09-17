Holland America Line makes change passengers will celebrate

The cruise line also adds a new incentive for customers to book 2025 cruises.

Many people use cruises to celebrate life events.

It's not uncommon to see bachelorette parties onboard (and it's often hard to miss them when they are there). In addition, more people have been getting married at sea and celebrating everything from birthdays to anniversaries.

Many people who celebrate a major event want other passengers to know about it. You'll often see large groups wearing T-shirts with phrases like "Oh, ship! Guess who's 50?" or "Lordy, Lordy, Steve is turning 40."

Some cruise lines also sell room-decoration packages to celebrate special occasions. These can include door decorations and in-room enhancements, which can be purchased by the person or people celebrating or by someone else to surprise them.

"Holland America Line is rolling out a collection of enhanced stateroom décor packages, crafted to elevate the onboard celebration of some of life’s most cherished milestones: birthdays and anniversaries," the Carnival-owned (CCL) brand wrote in an email.

"Guests can purchase the décor packages in advance of a sailing and have them set up in their stateroom on embarkation day. Family and friends also can purchase these décor selections for guests as a special surprise celebration gift."

Holland America has added a new line of celebratory decorations. Image source: Holland America Line

Holland America wants passengers to decorate and celebrate

Holland America Line’s celebration packages will roll out across the fleet between now and December 2024.

"They feature vibrant decorations and exclusive keepsakes, with two versions of each package available to choose from," the cruise line added. "The standard packages cost $54.95, while the deluxe versions cost $79.95. Packages include a celebratory door magnet, hanging magnetic ceiling banners, and a lanyard. The deluxe package also includes a 'Time to Celebrate' blanket."

Passengers can customize their celebrations with exclusive add-ons, including gourmet birthday cakes, luxurious spa treatments, and indulgent food and beverage options like champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries.

"The excitement does not end with birthdays and anniversaries. Holland America Line also is planning to introduce a variety of future décor packages tailored for the winter holidays, bon voyage parties, Alaskan adventures, and even themed experiences featuring Holland America Line’s beloved mascot, Lewie the Lion," the cruise line added.

Holland America adds 2025 booking bonus

The cruise line knows that hosting a celebration on board with a family or friend group takes planning. Even a solo or duo celebration can be challenging given people's busy schedules, and Holland America Line wants to give people incentives to book for 2025.

"Holland America Line is making it even more enticing to celebrate these milestones on board with the 'Have It All – Early Booking Bonus.' This promotion is an added value to the cruise line’s already robust 'Have It All' premium package, making it the best offer of the year," the cruise line wrote.

Guests who book select 2025 sailings will enjoy a suite of perks, including up to $300 shore excursion credit, up to three nights of specialty dining, the Elite Beverage Package, pre mium Wi-Fi, free prepaid Crew Appreciation, and a low-price guarantee.

The “Have It All — Early Booking Bonus” is available on select departures from April 2025 onward. Guests who want to cruise April through November 2025 must book their cruise by Oct. 1, 2024, to take advantage of this offer.