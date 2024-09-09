Carnival Cruise shares strict boarding rule passengers must follow

The cruise line's Brand Ambassador John Heald gives a polite answer to a bullying passenger because his question was useful to others.

Carnival Cruise Line's Brand Ambassador John Heald who spends his day trying to help people, often faces abuse from some of his more outspoken followers. It's to be expected that someone on the customer service front lines might have to deal with angry people, but many of the attacks on Heald cross the line.

Customers have the right to be angry about something the cruise line does or complain about policies, changes, or anything else. You can be really mad that your cabin had a lumpy bed or that your toilet didn't flush properly without personally abusing the person you're complaining to.

It's clearly not Heald's fault that your steak was overcooked or that the pool was too cold. In addition, the Brand Ambassador does not decide when to skip a port or to delay or move up a sailing due to weather.

Heald often acts as the cruise line's complaint desk and many times that helps Carnival's passengers get a solution, or at least an answer. On many occasions, however, the Brand Ambassador has to put up with wildly inappropriate comments that would be more than enough for an in-person customer service rep to call security on.

In most cases, however, he ignores the abuse — or makes light of it — and still answers the question. That's likely not because he feels a sense of duty to someone abusing him, but because he sees the value in the answer for his broader audience.