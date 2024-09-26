Carnival, Holland America, MSC share dining and itinerary news

This week in cruise news: Cruise lines reveal new dining venues and holiday menus, plus expanded sailing schedules.

As Floridians stocked up on hurricane snacks and supplies in preparation for Hurricane Helene this week, cruise lines also had food and storm prep top of mind.

While making itinerary changes to keep ships safely out of the storm’s path, Carnival Cruise Line, MSC Cruises and Carnival’s Holland America Line all announced new dining and menu options coming soon for passengers to enjoy.

Carnival Cruise Line also released new itineraries for 2026 and 2027 cruises sailing from Galveston, Texas and Jacksonville, Fla.

Carnival Cruise Line unveils Celebration Key dining options

As Carnival Cruise Line prepares to welcome passengers to its new private destination in the Bahamas, Celebration Key, the cruise line shared a preview of the extensive dining options coming to the Grand Bahama Island retreat.

The destination will feature more than 30 food and beverage outlets serving local Bahamian specialties, beachside classics, seafood, barbeque and more. Celebration Key dining opportunities will include full-service restaurants, a food hall, food trucks, snack shacks and counter-service kiosks, plus 12 bars.

Travelers will be able to visit Celebration Key on a variety of cruise itineraries beginning in July 2025. Carnival cruises visiting the destination will include an expanded schedule of sailings released this week departing from Galveston and Jacksonville in 2026 and 2027.

Carnival is expanding its presence in two key cruise ports. Image source: Carnival Corporation.

Carnival expands cruise options from Galveston and Jacksonville

One of four ships sailing from Galveston, Carnival Miracle will offer four- and five-day Mexico cruises and 10-day Caribbean cruises in 2026 and 2027. The 10-day Eastern Caribbean sailings will visit Celebration Key and Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas as well as Grand Turk and Amber Cove.

Western Caribbean sailings will visit destinations including Belize, Mahogany Bay and Montego Bay. Additional Panama Canal itineraries also include visits to Limón, Costa Rica and Colón, Panama.