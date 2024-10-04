Carnival Cruise Line and Celebrity Cruises share new itineraries, deployments

This week in cruise news: Cruise lines are offering travelers more ways to explore and enjoy on their vacations.

As cruise lines continue to reveal new itineraries around the world, they’re making sure that no matter what region you want to explore, there’s a cruise ship sailing its seas.

New itineraries being announced for 2026 – 2027 offer travelers new experiences in popular destinations in not only the Caribbean and Alaska but Europe and Australia too. Expanded offerings for extended stays at sea and longer journeys to unique and sought-after destinations are opening up new options for travelers to feed their wanderlust.