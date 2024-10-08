Carnival Cruise Line president making big leap for hurricane relief

Carnival President Christine Duffy has accepted an adrenaline-fueled challenge to support first responders and military assisting with hurricane relief.

As communities across the Southeast recover from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton takes aim at the Florida Gulf Coast, Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy is literally jumping into action to support the first responders and military who are on the ground helping in impacted areas.

“Saying that Carnival is America’s Cruise Line and the favorite cruise line for active-duty military and military veterans is one thing. Showing it is another story, and I’m always ready to jump at the chance to prove it – and that’s what I’m going to be doing on Saturday, October 19. And I mean JUMP!”

When Carnival Paradise departs from Port Tampa Bay on Oct. 19 for its first-ever Special Forces Legacy Initiatives (SFLI) cruise, Duffy will do something she’s never done before – jump from an airplane.

Duffy has skydived before. Image source: Carnival Corp.

Christine Duffy will show her support in a high-flying way

On a mission to raise $50,000 to support our nation’s heroes, Duffy will tandem skydive with members of the Special Forces from a special airplane. She will leap from the “Tico Belle,” a World War II veteran C-47 aircraft flown during the Normandy D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944.

Duffy will jump with Round Canopy Parachute Team, a non-profit that honors the history of Allied Airborne Forces, as well as members of the USSOCOM Para-Commandos, the U.S. Special Operations Command's premier aerial parachute demonstration team.

Funds raised through Duffy’s jump will benefit hurricane relief efforts through the Gary Sinise Foundation. Established in 2011 by award-winning actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, the foundation works to serve the nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need through a number of national and local programs.

The foundation’s hurricane relief efforts support first responders and military on the ground, who are working day and night to bring relief to communities devastated by Hurricane Helene.

Carnival Paradise’s Special Forces cruise is a first-of-its-kind sailing

Special Forces Legacy Initiatives chartered Carnival Paradise for the special 5-day Bahamas cruise. It will offer an opportunity for special forces alumni, their families, Gold Star families, and friends to strengthen the bonds within their community.

The first-of-its-kind cruise will bring together Green Berets who have served from the Korean War to present times to enjoy a reunion at sea. Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band will perform on embarkation day.

In addition to special sailings like this one, Carnival Cruise Line salutes active and retired military with reduced rates and military appreciation days with a military appreciation gathering on every cruise. Every month, one military member who attends one of the gatherings wins a free cruise.

The cruise line’s newest ships feature a Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge and passengers on all Carnival ships can raise a glass in support of heroes with an exclusive Heroes American Pale Ale. For every pint sold, Carnival donates $1 to Operation Homefront, an organization that provides military families with rent-free housing, helping wounded veterans and their loved ones back on their feet.

How to join Carnival in supporting heroes and hurricane relief

Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald shared an invitation for Carnival Cruise Line fans to support Duffy’s fundraising effort on his Facebook page with a personal note:

“I am going to ask everyone reading this to please help Veterans, First Responders, and for those in peril having faced Hurricane Helene and who may face the wrath of Hurricane Milton.If we, yes it’s up to us, can raise this money for Veterans and First Responders then Christine will jump for joy...literally," he wrote.

Here is the link to the Gary Sinise Foundation donation page for all of us to donate. Thank you and remember……every little helps.”

As of the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 7, Carnival had already raised more $18,000 toward the cause.

