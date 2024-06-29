Carnival Cruise Line shares news on cruise ship ducks

The cruise line's brand ambassador wants passengers to try something new.

Duck hiding has become a cruise ship craze.

Some people spend a lot of time before their cruises buying ducks, decorating them, and preparing to hide them on the ships.

Some duck hiders even create social-media sites and put the address on the ducks or on attached cards so people can share their findings. Kids seem to really enjoy looking for the ducks, but adults — parents and grandparents — like to take part as well.

The phenomenon is most popular on Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Disney cruise lines, but it happens on any ship where kids are welcome.

Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) Brand Ambassador commented earlier this year in response to a passenger who was angry about the duck-hiding phenomenon.

"Honestly 'P' saying 'you will not cruise with us until we stop allowing people to hide ducks' makes me feel very sad, it really does. It also has me wondering, do ducks ever get down in the mouth?" he wrote on his Facebook page. "Hide them, find them, or ignore them. Which one applies to you?"

That post generated thousands of responses, with most people either participating or being happy to let other people have fun as long as they're respectful of the cruise ship.

Now, Heald has returned with more comments about ducks, and a suggested alternative activity inspired by Taylor Swift.

Carnival has been supportive of passengers hiding ducks. Image source: Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images

Carnival's Heald calls for friendship bracelets

On his page, Heald from time to time mentions his young daughter (but does not share a lot of details about her since she's not a public figure). He recently said that she made him a friendship bracelet with the name