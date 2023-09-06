Carnival Cruise Line responds to service cut rumors

While both Carnival and Royal Caribbean have made some passenger-facing cuts, the cruise line insists that this fan favorite is safe.

After the covid pandemic, cruise lines made many little changes and a few big ones.

Some, like more hand-sanitizer stations and improved air filtration, were not noticed by passengers or didn't affect their cruising experience.

But other changes -- like Royal Caribbean (RCL) switching to servicing nonsuite rooms only once a day -- created outrage on social media. That particularly large change was one that the cruise line could not sell as anything but a cost cut.

Postpandemic, both Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) have made a number of changes to their dining offerings. Both overhauled the menus in their main dining rooms, with Royal Caribbean making a lot of cuts while Carnival added some items.

Both cruise lines also changed their policies when it comes to lobster, with both ending the policy of having unlimited lobster tails when the item is served in the main dining room.

The dining changes sparked the most outrage in the cruise community, but a change does not have to actually be real for people in the cruising social media community to get angry about it.

Royal Caribbean felt that when the cruise line surveyed select past passengers about charging for pizza at its free-pizza restaurant, Sorrento's. That caused such a tidal wave of anger that Royal Caribbean Chief Executive Michael Bayley had to publicly say that the change was not happening.

Carnival now faces the same issue after a rumor spread, and Brand Ambassador John Heald has taken a rare angry stance to deny that the cruise line intends to make the rumored change.

Both Carnival and Royal Caribbean faced pushback over their MDR changes. Image source: Carnival

Carnival won't be getting rid of a fan-favorite

Heald operates a wildly popular Facebook page where on most days he spends hours answering questions from passengers. He's good-natured and shares his British sense of humor. It's very hard to offend this self-deprecating man, who often pokes fun at himself.

In a broad sense, Heald has very thick skin and almost never gets angry. He did, however, recently post a testy message aimed at at the Carnival VIFP Club Members' Facebook page. That group, which is not run by the cruise line, had posted that a room attendant had told a passenger that as of Nov. 1, Carnival would no longer be offering passengers towel animals in their cabins.

Heald was not kind in his response: