Carnival Cruise Line responds to service cut rumors

While both Carnival and Royal Caribbean have made some passenger-facing cuts, the cruise line insists that this fan favorite is safe.

After the covid pandemic, cruise lines made many little changes and a few big ones.

Some, like more hand-sanitizer stations and improved air filtration, were not noticed by passengers or didn't affect their cruising experience.

But other changes -- like Royal Caribbean (RCL) switching to servicing nonsuite rooms only once a day -- created outrage on social media. That particularly large change was one that the cruise line could not sell as anything but a cost cut.

Postpandemic, both Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) have made a number of changes to their dining offerings. Both overhauled the menus in their main dining rooms, with Royal Caribbean making a lot of cuts while Carnival added some items.

Both cruise lines also changed their policies when it comes to lobster, with both ending the policy of having unlimited lobster tails when the item is served in the main dining room.

The dining changes sparked the most outrage in the cruise community, but a change does not have to actually be real for people in the cruising social media community to get angry about it.

Royal Caribbean felt that when the cruise line surveyed select past passengers about charging for pizza at its free-pizza restaurant, Sorrento's. That caused such a tidal wave of anger that Royal Caribbean Chief Executive Michael Bayley had to publicly say that the change was not happening.

Carnival now faces the same issue after a rumor spread, and Brand Ambassador John Heald has taken a rare angry stance to deny that the cruise line intends to make the rumored change.

Both Carnival and Royal Caribbean faced pushback over their MDR changes. Image source: Carnival

Carnival won't be getting rid of a fan-favorite

Heald operates a wildly popular Facebook page where on most days he spends hours answering questions from passengers. He's good-natured and shares his British sense of humor. It's very hard to offend this self-deprecating man, who often pokes fun at himself.

In a broad sense, Heald has very thick skin and almost never gets angry. He did, however, recently post a testy message aimed at at the Carnival VIFP Club Members' Facebook page. That group, which is not run by the cruise line, had posted that a room attendant had told a passenger that as of Nov. 1, Carnival would no longer be offering passengers towel animals in their cabins.

Heald was not kind in his response:

So on a very busy day trying to take care of as many people as I can I’m now being inundated with questions about this It’s probably wrong of me to say this, and perhaps a little bit unprofessional, but I’m so tired of this page. The nonsense recently about gratuities, the ridiculous comments about your gratuities being paid to Shoreside employees, and so many other ridiculous room is all come from this page. Please do not believe anything that is written on this page. If you have any doubts, please come to me. I send a respectful request to the people that run this page to stop this kind of thing from happening. These kind of rumors are nonsensical and cause so many concerns for so many people. This is 100% false, ridiculous, nonsensical information We are not removing the towel animals. They remain an iconic part of what we have been for 52 years, and they always will be

But even though he was angry and expressed it in his way, Heald still ended on a light note.

"Time for some Enya and a cup of tea," he said.

His post was met with hundreds of supporting comments.

"That group gives me so much anxiety bc it’s always negative," Sarah Gober wrote.

"Thank you, John! You have always been the voice of reason and a beacon for all of us that LOVE Carnival. Please continue to be you and know that we appreciate you and all you have to offer," Lori Hardy added.

Other commenters simply seemed relieved that the rumors were not true.

"Yay, I'm glad to hear this as I almost got super sad my 1st cruise is in December, and my kids will thoroughly get a kick out the towel animals. Thank you for putting smiles on our faces," Christine Miller wrote.