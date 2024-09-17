Carnival Cruise Line shares a passport rule for most ports

Some cruise line passengers have rituals once they get on board.

Most look to take care of any needed business before they have any fun. Those tasks include visiting their muster stations and making reservations that must be made onboard.

Many will also make sure they can log into the ship's internet and slide their phone into airplane mode, which to some is the official start of their cruise.

Once the must-dos are out of the way, what passengers will do varies. Some will head for the closest bar because it's not a cruise vacation until they have a tropical drink in front of them. Others will hit the buffet because that's also a cruise ritual that marks the official beginning of your trip.

On a Carnival Cruise Line cruise, most passengers will still have their carry-on luggage with them, so they will head to their rooms as soon as they're allowed to (usually between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.).

Once in the room, some people will simply drop their carry-ons and maybe change into a bathing suit to hit the pools before they get crowded. Some passengers like to unpack and get their cabins set up exactly the way they like them.

For many, one of the big choices is what to do with their passport. Some simply leave it in their carry-on, which gets placed in a closet or under the bed. Others consider it a safety measure to put it into their safe.

Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald recently shared some key advice on passports in response to a question. Responding on his Facebook page, he explained how passengers should handle their passports once they board the ship.

Multiple Carnival Cruise Line ships are docked in Nassau. Image source: Dan Kline/Come Cruise With Me

Carnival passenger offers a port passport opinion

In most ports that cruise ships call on when they leave from the U.S., you do not need to bring your passport with you when you leave the ship. In most cases, an ID plus your ship card will be all that's required.

If you need a passport in a specific port, the cruise line will announce that, put it in the daily schedule, and make sure you have yours with you when you leave the ship.

Some people say, however, that it's always best to have your passport on you when you get off the ship.

"You need to be corrected, John. Passports should always be taken into port as your ID. If I'm ever on a cruise (Bahamas, Mexico, or any of the other island nations I always take my passport. Everyone should," wrote one unnamed passenger.