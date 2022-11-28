Carnival Cruise Line Shares News on Muster Drill, Smoking Policy

Before the pandemic, the muster drill on cruise ships required people to actually go to their muster station -- a specific spot on the ship they report to in an emergency situation -- for a demonstration of life jackets and safety procedures. It was a tedious process because the drill involved closing all services down on the ship and gathering everyone at a specific time.

Since some people didn't show up on time, that inevitably meant passengers had to wait, often standing directly in the sun as many muster stations are outside. It was a process few people liked that was replaced by a sort of virtual, or "e-muster" drill,

In the new version, each passenger must watch two safety videos either on their phone or in their room. Once they complete that, they then have to check in at their muster station and have their card scanned.

The new process makes it faster and easier for passengers with no standing around. It does, however, have some unintended consequences and that has led to social media rumors that a return to the old system could be in the works at least on Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report ships.

Carnival's loyalty ambassador John Heald took to his Facebook account to explain what was actually happening.

Carnival Has Limited Smoking on its Ships

Where to allow smoking on a cruise ship has been an ever-evolving question. During the early days of the pandemic restart, smoking has outlawed in casinos because it involved removing your mask. Now, Royal Caribbean and Carnival have returned smoking to parts of their casinos on their namesake lines (Royal Caribbean's Celebrity Cruise Line has no inside smoking).

Because of the new muster drill, Carnival cruise line has to limit smoking until the drill is finished. It also does not allow smoking at another key time. One of its customers shared their frustration with the cruise line's smoking policy to loyalty ambassador John Heald, who shared the remarks on his Facebook page.

Why is Carnival treating smokers like lepers. Yea you heard me. Since this e muster you are NOT allowing PAYING CUSTOMERS to smoke in the Casino. And because of refueling you have BANNED US from the smoking outside areas as well. This is crazy and a BIG LIE from you John. Smoking while a ship is in the refueling process is not dangerous. I served in the UNITED STATES NAVY FOR 14 years. We smoked on Navy ships when on active duty even if the smoking lamp was out. Where can you smoke on embarkation day, since outside areas are CLOSED with these new safety briefings. Go back to the old ways. Smoking in the casino should be allowed for the hundreds of smokers who have no where to go.

Heald responded by first thanking "L" for their service and then answering their questions.

As for smoking, well the casino is indeed used as a Muster Station and cannot be used for smoking until the casino is open and you are playing a slot machine or at a table. As for smoking not being dangerous while we are in the refueling process, well all I can do is listen to the advice of experts who say that it is. This is why we have a strict no smoking policy outside until the refueling barge has moved away from the ship. I know that it is not the best scenario for smokers but it is the safest for everyone. May I also suggest that maybe you choose the last check in time so you can be on the ship later thus having less time not being able to smoke.

Carnival Has a Clear Answer on its Muster Drill

Social media has also been abuzz with the notion that Carnival may revert to the old-style muster drill. Heald noted that people had written about that happening which spread to people making YouTube videos saying that it will happen, and word generally spreading as if the cruise line had made that decision.

Heald shut that idea down directly.

"We are not changing anything and unless we are instructed to by United States Coastguard we will continue with the system that I know many of you appreciate" he posted.

The old muster drill could get bogged down while the cruise line hunted for people who hid on the ship or otherwise thought they did not have to participate.