Carnival Cruise Line pushes back on key drink package complaint

The cruise line faces pushback for a policy that's different than what Royal Caribbean, MSC, and Norwegian do.

For many cruise passengers, their vacation begins once they're sitting at a bar with a drink in their hand.

That's because while the cruise lines have done their best to make the boarding process easy, it's still a hassle. You have to wait in line, go through security, and pass multiple checks where your boarding pass and passport are examined.

A Carnival Cruise Line ship docked in port.