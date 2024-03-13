Carnival Cruise Line pushes back on key drink package complaint
The cruise line faces pushback for a policy that's different than what Royal Caribbean, MSC, and Norwegian do.
For many cruise passengers, their vacation begins once they're sitting at a bar with a drink in their hand.
That's because while the cruise lines have done their best to make the boarding process easy, it's still a hassle. You have to wait in line, go through security, and pass multiple checks where your boarding pass and passport are examined.