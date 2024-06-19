Carnival Cruise Line shares gross reason for strict rule

The cruise line strictly enforces one rule that passengers like to break, but it's not for the reason you expect.

Sometimes, a cruise line has a rule that exists for reasons passengers may not think about. Sometimes it's something small like a certain ocean view or balcony rooms have to close their curtains at night because their cabin lights can impact the visibility on the bridge.

No cruise line wants to make rules about mobility scooters, but both Carnival and Royal Caribbean only allow scooters that fit inside cabins. That's not to be mean to people with mobility issues, it's a health and safety issue for other passengers.

What might seem illogical to passengers often actually makes perfect sense when you fully understand the issue. Cruise lines, for example, don't allow passengers to use outside toilet paper. That's not because they have something against softer toilet paper, but it can clog up their plumbing and cause disastrous consequences for numerous cabins.

The provided toilet paper is designed to break down in a cruise ship's plumbing system. It's not a rule just to be bossy, it's a key measure designed to keep the plumbing system working.

Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald recently responded to an angry email explaining why a rule that seemed dumb, at least to the writer of the email, actually is very important.

Sign up for the Come Cruise With Me newsletter to save money on your next (or your first) cruise.

Carnival has rules that may not seem like they make sense, but they are for a good reason. Image source: Pixabay

Carnival has a policy on feeding birds

Heald often shares messages sent to him where his answer might help the over half a million Carnival passengers who visit his page. He recently shared an email that was sent to him.

On our cruise on the Luminosa around Alaska and while on our own personal balcony me and my husband were throwing some leftover bread from room service in the air for the seagulls to eat. We were in Ketchikan. Some busybody reported us. We had someone from security knock on our door and humiliate us by telling us like we were school kids. Seagulls are God's creatures. I like them, they don't cause any bother (and their cries make you feel as though you are really on the high seas.? SMH that this happened John Heald.

SMH, if you don't know means "shaking my head," and the letter writer clearly seems aggrieved at being told not to feed the birds from their balcony. Heald, however, explained that the crew was not seeking to embarrass the couple.