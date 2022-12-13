Carnival Cruise Line Shares Details on its Surprising New Ship

The cruise line has made an unexpected major addition to its fleet that's very different from the usual "Fun Ship."

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report raised the bar for all cruise lines with its massive Oasis-class ships. Those ships introduced never-before-seen features and sort of changed the idea of what a cruise ship should be.

Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Free Report answered its rival with its Excel Class ships, Carnival Celebration and Mardi Gras. But, being really big isn't the only thing that makes Oasis and Excel-class ships popular. It's more about how these ships turned cruise ships from floating hotels that take you to destinations to destinations in themselves.

That's a lesson that has been learned by all the major players in the family cruise space which also includes Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report and MSC. The latest ships in those fleets may not challenge Royal Caribbean for the "largest cruise ship" in the world title, but they do embrace the idea of ships as destinations.

Carnival has learned that lesson as well and is expanding its fleet in a unique way by bringing over Costa Venezia to sail from the United States under the company's namesake brand. Renamed the Carnival Venezia, the ship got a lot more than a new name and livery.

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Made Big Changes to Venezia

When Venezia joins the Carnival fleet it will add some familiar "Fun Ship" venues while also retaining some of Costa's Italian flair.

“Carnival Fun Italian Style is a new take on our recipe for creating memorable Carnival cruises, but certainly, fun will still be at the heart of everything we do on board," Carnival President Christine Duffy said in a press release. "Guests will feel right at home on Carnival Venezia, with our friendly team members and many familiar venues and experiences on board, but the addition of several creative new concepts from dining and beverage to entertainment will surely offer some new favorites and further enhance the ship’s Italian theming.”

Basically, the idea was to offer the best of what both cruise lines have to offer. That starts the moment you step on board and into the Italian architectural design of the atrium, which is modeled after Venice’s main public square, the Piazza San Marco.

The ship also features an elegant theater, Teatro Rosso. Venezia's outdoor spaces also feature Italian touches as well and some first-in-fleet features, "with a Lido deck modeled after the Italian Riviera that boasts a retractable roof, so the pool can still be enjoyed when the ship departs and returns to New York in colder months," the company shared.

Venezia will also have something which many cruise lines have embraced, a premium set of rooms that cost more but come with special privileges. The Terrazza staterooms, which are similar to the Havana staterooms on other Carnival ships. include interior, balconies, and the special Terrazza Cabanas, which feature private patios complete with plush loungers, a hammock, and direct lanai access to Terrazza Carnevale.

An area exclusive to Terrazza passengers, Terrazza Carnevale, is an outdoor terraced deck featuring two whirlpools, a bar, and a tranquil lounging space, Terrazza guests also get:

Exclusive access to Carnevale Lounge in the morning with complimentary continental breakfast;

Terrazza-branded robes and towels

Specially-curated brunch on select sea days with a complimentary Spritz or Mimosa

An exclusive sail-away event in Terrazza Carnevale with live music

Carnival Has Added Some "Fun Ship" Features

Carnival has done a quick retrofit to Venezia to some staples that the cruise line's biggest fans expect on its ships.

"Guests will find signature Carnival restaurants and bars on board Carnival Venezia, including the steakhouse Fahrenheit 555, Bonsai Sushi & Teppanyaki and the Chef’s Table, along with Lido Marketplace, Seafood Shack and Pizzeria del Capitano, Piano Bar 88 and Heroes Tribute Lounge," the cruise line shared.

Some classic venues will also offer an an enhanced menu adding some Italian favorites. Gelato, for example, will join the popular coffee and snack options at Java Blue Café.

Venezia will also offer some new venues that are firsts for Carnival including, but not limited to: