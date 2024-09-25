Carnival shares a hurricane message all cruisers should hear

As the storm worsens, Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald had some powerful words for all cruisers.

Soon-to-be Hurricane Helene appears set to cause damage on land while also disrupting many cruise ships.

Some cruise lines have already canceled ports and changed itineraries to avoid the storm.

Some ships sailing in and out of Tampa are likely to have their arrival and departure times changed. In addition, Port Canaveral may face a Thursday closure, although if that happens, it's expected to be only for a few hours.

The latest report from the National Hurricane Center makes clear that the storm will be a serious one.

"Due to the large size of Helene, there is a danger of life-threatening storm surge across the entire West Coast of the Florida Peninsula," the agency warned. ["Devastating] hurricane force winds are expected across portions of northern Florida and Southern Georgia."

The worst of the weather is expected to hit Florida's West Coast on Thursday, Sept. 26. It's already affecting some cruise ships as it moves closer to the U.S.

And while the situation is going to disrupt some cruises and disappoint some passengers, Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald offered some advice that applies to people sailing on every cruise line.

Carnival and other cruise lines will change ports or skip them to keep ships safe. Image source: Matthew Frankel/Come Cruise With Me

Carnival's John Heald is the voice of reason

Heald worked on ships for years and has experience as the person who delivers bad news to passengers. He understands what it's like for the workers and he's truly compassionate toward people whose vacations are disrupted.

He wants, however, for people on any cruise ship to remember one key thing:

Trust the captain. Trust the crew. You may think that you 'could do a better job' and that the decisions being made because of tropical storms and bad weather are the wrong ones but please do not shout and scream at the guest services desk demanding OBC (onboard credit). They are not making those decisions. Do as others have done today and vent and shout at me. That’s what I’m here for. Remember, a missed port may be because the port itself is closed or that sailing there would be putting the ship and those on board in danger. We will always keep you safe. Trust the captain Trust the crew

Cruise lines can't control the weather, and when a storm hits, safety is the top priority above all else.

Carnival passengers support Heald's message

More than 500 people commented on Heald's post when it had been on Facebook for just six hours. Most seemed to understand and support the message.