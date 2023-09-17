Carnival Cruise Line quietly phases out a cruise ship staple

The cruise line has decided that passengers no longer want something on its ships that Royal Caribbean still offers.

While a lot of cruise industry coverage focuses on the amazing new features both Carnival and Royal Caribbean are adding to their ships, amusement park-style rides are a small part of the cruising experience. Yes, Carnival has added the first roller coasters at sea to its flagships Mardi Gras and Celebration, while Royal Caribbean has bumper cars on some ships and indoor skydiving on others, but those are more enhancements than core features.

A passenger might spend a few minutes with one of those experiences while shows, live music, and activities like trivia or Bingo actually are what dominate their cruise. In many ways, both Royal Caribbean (RCL) and Carnival (CCL) still offer a pretty traditional cruise experience.

Sure, the pools are nicer than they used to be and the performance venues have better equipment, but those are the places people spend most of their time. Seeing the nightly shows, watching live performers, and daily trivia and/or game shows remain a core part of cruising.

You also still see a lot of people reading books (both digitally and in the traditional way) and decks of cards still remain a popular diversion. Cruising has changed a lot, but in some ways, it hasn't changed at all.

That makes it challenging when either cruise line decides to take something away that has long been a fixture on its ships. Carnival Cruise Line has quietly been doing that, and some passengers are angry.

Carnival is phasing out libraries

Many people still like reading a book during their cruise. Some cruisers also like doing that with a printed book rather than using their phone or another digital device to read.

Carnival Cruise Line (and Royal Caribbean) cruise ships have generally offered a small library where readers could drop off a book when they finish it and grab another that a passenger has left behind. The brand's loyalty ambassador John Heald was recently asked about ship libraries on his Facebook page.