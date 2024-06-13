Carnival Cruise Line passengers share cruise mistakes to avoid

The cruise line's customers share the tips they wish had been shared with them. And most of the ideas apply at Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and the other cruise lines.

In many cases, cruising gets better as you do it more.

There's a lot of nuance to maximizing your cruise experience. Your cruise preparation actually starts the second you pick which cruise to book. And once you do that, you need to learn all the little things that maximize your vacation.

That list involves everything from packing the right things to deciding about aspects like drink packages, internet services, excursions and specialty dining.

It's not always easy to fix a mistake that you make before boarding. You won't ruin your trip if you get something wrong, but you can end up having to spend your precious vacation time at guest services or wishing that you had brought something you left at home.

For example, if you forget a sweater or light jacket, you might have to settle for a cruise-line-branded sweatshirt or opt to be a little colder than you'd like to be.

Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald asked his followers a simple question:

"If there is one thing you could tell your first-time cruiser self before you took that first cruise, what would it be?"

His audience responded with more than 800 pieces of advice.

Rolling luggage is essential for your cruise. Image source: Shutterstock

Cruise fans say: Do your homework

Many commenters made clear that doing some work and learning about your ship before you cruise are important matters.

"Plan, research, and plan some more," wrote Vera Wallican. "Explore the entire ship, review the [Carnival HUB app] daily to know what’s available, and know all excursion options!

"I traveled with a large group for my first cruise. I only attended our scheduled activities and excursions. I had no idea what I missed until it was too late. Now that I know better, I definitely cruise better."

Some of Heald's fans regretted not doing more homework before their cruises.

"Research .my very first cruise in 2011 with bf..thought we was gonna float and sail 4 days didn't know about stops in port lol," shared Pamela Griffin.

Many people also stressed the need to stay informed while on board.