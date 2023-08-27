Carnival Cruise Line makes an unpopular beverage package fix

The cruise line has different rules and pricing for its drink package compared to rivals Royal Caribbean, MSC, and Norwegian.

Drinks packages provide a source of endless debate on cruise line Facebook groups and other message boards. Two topics are most heavily discussed by experienced and first-time cruisers.

The first involves Carnival Cruise Line's (CCL) Cheers package which has a strict 15-drink limit on alcoholic beverages. People who buy that package can have all the soda, juice, shakes, and specialty coffee they want, but once they hit 15 alcoholic beverages they can't order any more.

That may seem like a number that few people would hit, but for people who drink beer and don't sleep much on cruises, it's not as many as you think. If you start with mimosas, a bloody Mary, or even a beer (nobody is judging, you're on vacation) and drink steadily throughout the day, 15 comes faster than you think.

Royal Caribbean (RCL) , MSC, and Norwegian Cruise Line have no specific limit. In a broad sense, any cruise line will stop serving any visibly inebriated passenger, but only Carnival has a specific limit for its "unlimited" drink package.

That's a heavy subject of debate but it's the second-most discussed drink packages question. The most-talked-about one is clearly "is the drink package worth it?"

Carnival had a drink package problem

Royal Caribbean uses dynamic pricing for its drink package which can be frustrating for its passengers. You might see the cruise line's Unlimited Beverage Package (UBP) listed for $79 a day (plus an 18% gratuity) one day and then see it listed for $72 the next. You can cancel and rebook, but that means waiting for a refund and tying up a lot of money.

Carnival has an easier pricing model for its Cheers unlimited (sort of) beverage package. The cruise line charges $59.95 per day with the same 18% gratuity as its rival. That price does not change.

So, when a number of Carnival customers logged onto its website and found Cheers offered for a much lower price, they pounced. The cruise line, however, was not offering a sale, it was a technical glitch, according to a Facebook post from Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald.