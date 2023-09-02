There have been a lot of questions about new rules (and old ones coming back) that brand ambassador John Heald addressed.

When the cruise industry returned from its roughly 15-month shutdown in July 2021, cruising came with a lot of concessions and a lot of rules. At the time, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) had strict protocols that every cruise line had to follow.

Those rules changed as time went on, but for a long time people needed a negative Covid test in order to be able to board. They also needed to wear masks in the cruise terminals and at various times in all indoor areas of the ships except when actively eating or drinking.

Protocols changed regularly and often without notice. Both Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) and its chief rival Royal Caribbean (RCL) only opened their buffets for breakfast and lunch at various times. They also, because of the CDC and social distancing rules, sailed at well below capacity for many months.

Despite the ships being uncrowded, the rules caused some cruisers to stay away. Some people hated wearing masks, others weren't vaccinated, and some people only wanted to cruise when things went back to fully normal.

Now, Covid numbers have been increasing, and rumors have popped up on social media that Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) plans to bring back some of its Covid-era rules. That's something that has been so persistent that Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald felt the need to address it in a video on his popular Facebook feed.

