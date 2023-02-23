Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Change Because Passengers Asked

The company reversed a previous decision because of customer demand which may pressure Royal Caribbean to do the same thing.

When the major cruise lines began sailing again after their 15-month covid-related shutdown, they adopted all sorts of measures designed to limit touch points and support social distancing.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) , Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) , and the other major cruise-industry players tried to keep people farther apart and ensure that fewer people touched the same items, surfaces, and objects before those things were cleaned.

One practical way the companies did this was by marking a table in a common area "Used" after a passenger got up and flipping the card to "Available" after a quick cleaning. RCL and CCL also limited the availability of printed menus, pushing people to use their apps instead (menus have always been available by request).

Not every change made during the pandemic period was based on health and safety protocols. Some were based on cost-cutting and/or environmental concerns.

Both Carnival and Royal Caribbean had been aiming to cut costs even before covid. The two cruise lines were examining waste from things like plastic straws and water bottles, and both have made some changes.

Another area where waste and environmental concerns (along with cost-cutting) have factored in is the daily cruise schedule that both cruise lines used to uniformly deliver to passenger cabins each night.

Carnival calls its printed schedule Funtimes, while Royal Caribbean uses the name "Cruise Compass," but both are essentially the same and both companies stopped delivering them to passenger cabins after their pandemic return.

Now, Carnival has made a major change to that policy, which the cruise line's loyalty ambassador, John Heald, outlined on his Facebook page.

Image source: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Brings Back the Funtimes

Heald serves as a sort of middleman between passengers and management. He often notes that he has taken ideas derived from comments on his Facebook posts and from interactions with passengers and passed them on to what he calls the "beards" -- upper management.

In this case, he had good news to report to his massive social-media following.