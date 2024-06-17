Carnival Cruise Line fixing broken (and very important) system

The cruise line's passengers have been complaining, and Brand Ambassador John Heald says they are being heard.

Experienced cruise passengers know the specific routine for each cruise line and the variances by ship. They have the system down in way that helps them get the earliest check-in times, their desired reservations, and the shows, entertainment, and excursions they had hoped for.

It's a little different for each cruise line and some procedures can vary by ship. Royal Caribbean, for example, requires show reservations made before your cruise for its Oasis-class ship.

Exactly when those reservations open up can vary, but generally, it's the first day of the month before the sailing. For some passengers, it's really important to have their preferred shows reserved even though you can generally get in on a standby basis given that many people make reservations and then don't show up.

The most important date for many cruise passengers to remember, however, is when they can check in to their cruise. That's because the first people to check in get their pick of the available check in times.

If you sign up as soon as check in opens, you may get a time as early as 10:30 or 11 a.m. (it varies by ship, port, and sailing). An early boarding time not only means a few extra hours of vacation, it also gets you the earliest possible access to anything that needs to be reserved onboard.

Carnival passengers who understand the importance of checking in early, however, have been angry that the system has not been working. That's something Brand Ambassador John Heald recently addressed on his Facebook page.

Carnival fixing its check in problem

Many cruise passengers put a reminder in their phone about check-in as soon as they book a cruise. If they do that and manage to actually remember to check in at the first possible moment, it can be maddening if the system does not work.

Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) has been having problems with its check-in system, and Heald has been hearing about them from his followers. He addressed that in a recent post.

"There have been many of you who wrote regarding the check-in times that used to begin at midnight EST, You told me (some in angry CAPITAL LETTERS) that this was not working and the check-in time had moved to central or western or Cleveland, Ohio time. I spoke with one of the senior beards about this who informed me that 'a fix is being tested and tentatively planned to go live next week on the 19th,'" he wrote.

The brand ambassador, who sometimes finds himself being the bearer of bad news, made it clear that he would share news on the fix as soon as he got it.

"I will let you know next week once that is confirmed and hopefully we will get that taken care of," he added.

Carnival's passengers share their thoughts

Many people who posted comments on Heald's post shared empathy for the abuse he often takes.

"Don't be concerned about the capital letters/words — they don't mean anything — just narrowminded, angry people who want what they want and think that they are perfect and everything has to be exactly as they want it. Sure they get anxious and upset but they dont take a a minute to just accept what is-and realize that when dealing with machinery, people, or nature, one never knows what will happen, and one can not change things, so just accept what it is," Lorelie Magrino shared.

Other simply appreciated Heald looking into the issue.