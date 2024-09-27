Carnival Cruise Line explains an unpopular ban decision

The cruise line does not allow passengers to do something that's well-intentioned and kind.

Many cruise passengers form bonds with crew members.

It's not uncommon for people to slowly build friendships over the course of a sailing, or multiple sailings, and then keep in touch with that crew member once they leave the ship.

Sometimes passengers may even book a sailing because they know that a favored waiter, bartender or musician might be on board. In other cases, regular sailors simply cruise often enough that they seem to know someone on every ship in the fleet.

Many frequent cruisers build up enough relationships that they bring gifts with them even if they're not entirely sure they will be sailing with crew that they already know. Oftentimes these gifts are items that are hard for crew members to get when they are on board or in port.

A passenger might know that a particular crew member/friend likes something or they may simply be trying to surprise them with a special treat. That might mean certain brands of chocolate or snack chips,, or even personal-hygiene items.

It's a nice tradition that the cruise line supports — but there are rules. Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald recently had to address an angry passenger who inadvertently broke one of them.

Carnival bans this practice

While you are allowed to bring gifts for crew members, there are rules and limits.

"As I explained earlier to a lady currently on one of our ships, please do not be offended if a crewmember politely tells you they cannot take cookies that you have baked at home," Heald wrote in response to the passenger.

He explained why Carnival does not allow crew members to accept home-baked goods.

"While the sentiment is to be applauded, the crewmembers have been instructed not to take these. There are health and safety reasons for this, which I’m sure you do not need me to explain," he added.

Heald also asked the angry passenger not to be offended at the crew member having to turn down the gift.

"I sincerely hope that you will reconsider removing your gratuities," he shared.

Carnival shares its crew-gifting policy

One of Heald's jobs is to make sure important information like this gets out to the cruisers.

"The reason I’m posting this here is because I think it’s really important that other people know about this rule. If you would like to bring a crewmember something, then it needs to be factory-sealed in the original factory box or packet," he wrote.

Heald also tried to give Carnival's crew some cover.

"Again, I don’t want you to be upset if a crew member says no. It’s embarrassing and hard for them to do, but they are protecting themselves as well as following our rules."

Many of the comments on Heald's post fully understood why the rule on home-baked goods has been put in place.

"The world is too full of crazy people to take chances! Thank you for putting these rules in place to help keep the fabulous crew safe!" wrote Catie Field.

Many posters also noted that chocolate is popular with crew members as is plain old cash.

"I appreciate the sentiment but I also understand the situation. I imagine it's tough to say no sometimes but I don't bake so it's not an issue for me anyway. Otherwise, I ask if they would like a candy bar or chips from Port but otherwise just cash. I've seen YouTube videos of their quarters, not much room so let them have the cash I figure."

Are you taking a cruise or thinking about taking one? Visit our Come Cruise With Me website to have all your questions answered.