Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean Make Controversial Change

Both cruise lines are struggling keep two groups with very different viewpoints happy.

Few things polarize cruisers as much as smoking policies.

That's because unlike most cruise-ship rules, decisions about where you're allowed to smoke can directly affect other people.

The smoking policies of Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) and Royal Caribbean (RCL) , at least on their namesake cruise lines, are very similar. They allow it in certain sections of the pool deck and in parts of the casino.

Both cruise lines prohibit you from smoking on your balcony. That's a no-no on every cruise line because it's a fire hazard -- although it's a rule people seem to readily ignore.

Most smokers don't take issue with being able to smoke in limited outdoor areas, and nonsmokers may resent that it's allowed at all, but it's easy enough to avoid the smoking areas. Outdoor smoking is better, of course, simply because the ship is moving and the smoke does not linger.

Casino smoking, however, has been much more controversial. Smoking in Royal Caribbean and Carnival casinos works as it did in bars or restaurants in the early 1980s. There's a smoking section and a nonsmoking section, but the smoke doesn't know where the one ends and the other begins.